Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police investigation launched into crash which left man with serious injuries on A96 near Huntly

By Denny Andonova
February 17, 2022, 10:10 am Updated: February 17, 2022, 11:53 am
Crash closed A96 between Cairnie and Huntly for seven hours yesterday. Picture by JasperImage.
Police have launched an investigation after a man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Huntly yesterday.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving a red Honda CR-V car and a green Fiat Ducato van on the A96 Keith to Huntly road at around 9.15am yesterday.

The 67-year-old male driver of the car was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries following the collision.

The 37-year-old man driving the van also suffered minor injuries, however, he did not require hospital treatment.

The road remained closed for around seven hours with several diversions in place while officers were carrying out inquiries. Traffic returned to normal flow at around 5.40pm.

Appeal for eye-witnesses

Police are now asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage to come forward and assist with their investigation.

Sergeant Craig McNeill of the road policing unit said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we’re appealing for anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision, anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who was in that area with a dash-cam fitted to their vehicle to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0641 of February 16.

