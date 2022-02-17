Aberdeen City Council adds UK’s first hydrogen bin lorry to fleet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen City Council adds UK’s first hydrogen bin lorry to fleet

By Ellie Milne
February 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 17, 2022, 3:14 pm
Aberdeen City Council Leader Jenny Laing with the new hydrogen powered waste truck
Aberdeen City Council Leader Jenny Laing with the new hydrogen powered waste truck

Aberdeen City Council has added the UK’s first hydrogen-fuelled bin lorry to its fleet.

The new addition is allowing the council to expand its “thriving” hydrogen economy, which includes the running of 85 hydrogen powered buses and public sector vehicles.

Using green hydrogen from existing refuelling infrastructure in the city, the new truck will start collecting waste and recycling from next month.

It will start with wheeled bins in certain city spots, including Garthdee, Bridge of Don and Mastrick, before moving to mixed recycling and bulk bins on other routes.

The hydrogen-fuelled vehicle is estimated to save more than 25kg CO2e/litre of emissions per year, compared to a diesel truck.

‘An important step forward’

Council Leader Jenny Laing said: “Enabling truly ‘green’ transport is a key deliverable in our plan to deliver Aberdeen’s Net Zero Vision and our own plans to replace our vehicle fleet with alternative fuelled vehicles.

“Adding a waste truck powered only by hydrogen is another important step forward and builds on the zero emission buses and other public sector vehicles that are already here in the city.”

Councillor Ryan Houghton is expected to be named co-leader of Aberdeen City Council in the coming week
Councillor Ryan Houghton said Aberdeen is setting an example for other parts of the UK. Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

Councillor Ryan Houghton, the council’s city growth and resources convener, added: “Our work has been ground-breaking and the people of Aberdeen can be proud that our city is proving to be a catalyst for demonstrating how public sector fleet can be decarbonised, setting an example for other regions in the UK and beyond.

“The launch of the new waste truck comes hot on the heels of the new joint venture company with BP to deliver the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub, and all of these projects cement our position as a pioneering, climate positive city and an important step forward in our hydrogen journey.”

Part of a trial run

Bringing the hydrogen bin lorry to Aberdeen was a collaborative process partly funded by the Interreg North-West Europe Programme.

Aberdeen City Council has been selected as a lead partner in the programme’s Hydrogen Waste Collection Vehicles in North West Europe (HECTOR) project, which will run until June 2023.

The new waste truck is one of seven which will be added to fleets across Europe in coming months.

They will be tested in different environments to demonstrate that hydrogen waste trucks can effectively reduce emissions.

It is hoped that each test site will continue to operate the trucks once the project ends, and the data will be collected to allow further rollouts of hydrogen-fuelled vehicles in the future.

Benefiting the environment

The waste truck is being manufactured and supplied to the council by European company Geesinknorba, while the chassis will be made by Hyzon Motors.

Craig Knight, co-founder and CEO of Hyzon Motors, said: “Aberdeen is leading the UK’s transition to clean transport, and Hyzon Motors is proud to provide zero-emission solutions to realise these ambitions today.

“By delivering the UK’s first hydrogen-powered waste truck, Hyzon demonstrates its intention and readiness to supply the region with fuel cell electric vehicles to further our singular mission of decarbonising global freight.”

Dave Hughes, managing director of Geesinknorba Limited, added: “Geesinknorba is a forward-thinking manufacturer who is at the forefront of providing zero emission and carbon neutral collection solutions and like Aberdeen City Council, is passionate about reducing the impact of collection equipment and protecting the environment we all share.

“It is our mission to drive sustainability. We have worked closely in collaboration with Hyzon, the world-renowned hydrogen repower specialists, to provide the chassis on which we have mounted our Li-On Power Pro technology and this ensures zero carbon emissions when in daily operation which benefits the environment and the residents of Aberdeen.”

