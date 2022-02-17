Work begins on Aberdeen’s fourth new housing site in three months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Work begins on Aberdeen’s fourth new housing site in three months

By Ross Hempseed
February 17, 2022, 12:59 pm Updated: February 17, 2022, 1:48 pm
housing development

Work has begun on Aberdeen’s fourth new housing development in just three months as part of ambitious plans to address the city’s housing shortage.

The new development is part of Aberdeen City Council’s flagship programme to deliver more than 2,000 new council homes across the city.

Located in Cloverhill, in Bridge of Don, the new development is one of nine sites the Council has chosen for major housing projects.

Cloverhill will provide 536 homes which will be a mixture of flats, cottage flats, and two, three, and four-bedroom houses.

Building the homes to gold standard ensures they are environmentally friendly and use energy-efficient technologies.

These will make the homes cleaner and cheaper to run with increased space and natural light for each build.

The ambitious project addresses Aberdeen’s shortfall in affordable housing, which has been an issue for several years and has since prompted action.

Cloverhill is by far the biggest development that has been undertaken so far in the housing programme.

‘Biggest housing programme in Aberdeen for more than 50 years’

Sites in Kincorth included Craighill, which will provide 99 new homes and development on the old Kincorth Academy site providing another 212.

The third site is at Tillydrone, where 70 new homes are being built. Work began on the previous three development in late 2021.

Aberdeen City Council leader, Jenny Laing, said: “I’m delighted to see work start at the Cloverhill site as this development is an important part of our plan to build 2,000 new council homes in Aberdeen.

“Our council house-building programme is providing high-quality homes of different sizes suitable for a range of tenants in community settings around the city, and it is the biggest housing programme in Aberdeen for more than 50 years.”

Aberdeen City Council city growth and resources convener, Ryan Houghton, said: “It is fantastic that work has started at Cloverhill as these new homes will make a difference to the quality of life for our tenants.

“I’m sure the residents of Bridge of Don will enjoy watching the new homes being built and we look forward to when they are completed and tenants move in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal