Work begins on Aberdeen’s fourth new housing site in three months

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work has begun on Aberdeen’s fourth new housing development in just three months as part of ambitious plans to address the city’s housing shortage.

The new development is part of Aberdeen City Council’s flagship programme to deliver more than 2,000 new council homes across the city.

Located in Cloverhill, in Bridge of Don, the new development is one of nine sites the Council has chosen for major housing projects.

Cloverhill will provide 536 homes which will be a mixture of flats, cottage flats, and two, three, and four-bedroom houses.

Building the homes to gold standard ensures they are environmentally friendly and use energy-efficient technologies.

These will make the homes cleaner and cheaper to run with increased space and natural light for each build.

The ambitious project addresses Aberdeen’s shortfall in affordable housing, which has been an issue for several years and has since prompted action.

Cloverhill is by far the biggest development that has been undertaken so far in the housing programme.

‘Biggest housing programme in Aberdeen for more than 50 years’

Sites in Kincorth included Craighill, which will provide 99 new homes and development on the old Kincorth Academy site providing another 212.

The third site is at Tillydrone, where 70 new homes are being built. Work began on the previous three development in late 2021.

Aberdeen City Council leader, Jenny Laing, said: “I’m delighted to see work start at the Cloverhill site as this development is an important part of our plan to build 2,000 new council homes in Aberdeen.

“Our council house-building programme is providing high-quality homes of different sizes suitable for a range of tenants in community settings around the city, and it is the biggest housing programme in Aberdeen for more than 50 years.”

Aberdeen City Council city growth and resources convener, Ryan Houghton, said: “It is fantastic that work has started at Cloverhill as these new homes will make a difference to the quality of life for our tenants.

“I’m sure the residents of Bridge of Don will enjoy watching the new homes being built and we look forward to when they are completed and tenants move in.”