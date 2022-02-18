Man pulled to safety in two-hour rescue after falling down Newtonhill cliff

An man in Aberdeenshire has been pulled to safety following a multi-agency rescue after he fell down a cliff near Newtonhill.
Rescue teams were called to the cliffs at around 8.30pm on Thursday night to come to the aid of a man who was trapped around half way down the cliff face.
A major operation with coastguard teams from Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Cruden Bay was then launched to bring the man back to safety.
A coastguard rescue helicopter from Inverness and the Stonehaven lifeboat also attended the scene along with ambulance crews to assist with the rescue mission.
After more than two hours of efforts, the man was pulled back up from the cliff rocks and passed on to the ambulance service for a check-up following the rescue near Newtonhill.
It is understood he had possibly suffered minor injuries from the fall, however the extent of them is not yet confirmed.
An Aberdeen coastguard spokesman said: “We got a call just before 8.30pm on Thursday, February 17, about a male who had fallen down on a bit of a slope at the cliff path near Newtonhill.
“We sent three coastguard rescue teams – from Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Cruden Bay, along with the Stonehaven lifeboat and the rescue helicopter from Inverness.
“We attended the scene, eventually winched him into the rescue helicopter and got him up to the ambulance service. All teams were stood down just after 11pm.”
For all the latest crime and breaking incidents, as well as the latest court cases in Aberdeen, join our new Facebook group HERE.