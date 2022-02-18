Honesty box stolen from Aberdeenshire farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Honesty box stolen from Aberdeenshire farm

By Louise Glen
February 18, 2022, 8:44 am Updated: February 18, 2022, 5:05 pm
Police are urging witnesses to a theft of a honesty box.
Officers in Aberdeenshire are appealing for information after the theft of a honesty box.

The police appeal for help came some months after the theft was reported by farm shop at Kindrought near Strichen in November 2021.

The farm shop owners reported the crime at the time. Police said investigations had been ongoing.

Constable Matthew Lewis from Mintlaw community policing team (CPT) said: “This theft occurred in November 2021 and despite investigations ongoing, we are appealing for the public’s assistance.

“This farm shop shows a level of trust in the community by having an honesty box, which unfortunately someone took advantage of.

“I would urge anyone who has any information regarding this to contact us.”

Contact police on 101 or by using the contact us form on the police website.

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

What is fearless?

Fearless is a dedicated young person’s charity where you can get information and give information about crime 100% anonymously.

Reporting crime is said to be “easy” at fearless.org.

Anyone reporting a crime should fill in the simple online form without fear of having to reveal your identity.

The reference is PS-20211129-2990.

