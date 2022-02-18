Honesty box stolen from Aberdeenshire farm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Officers in Aberdeenshire are appealing for information after the theft of a honesty box.

The police appeal for help came some months after the theft was reported by farm shop at Kindrought near Strichen in November 2021.

The farm shop owners reported the crime at the time. Police said investigations had been ongoing.

Constable Matthew Lewis from Mintlaw community policing team (CPT) said: “This theft occurred in November 2021 and despite investigations ongoing, we are appealing for the public’s assistance.

“This farm shop shows a level of trust in the community by having an honesty box, which unfortunately someone took advantage of.

“I would urge anyone who has any information regarding this to contact us.”

Contact police on 101 or by using the contact us form on the police website.

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

What is fearless?

Fearless is a dedicated young person’s charity where you can get information and give information about crime 100% anonymously.

Reporting crime is said to be “easy” at fearless.org.

Anyone reporting a crime should fill in the simple online form without fear of having to reveal your identity.

The reference is PS-20211129-2990.