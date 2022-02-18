Storm Eunice LIVE: Latest updates as snow sweeps Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Follow all latest weather warnings, updates and disruptions as Storm Eunice hits Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Heavy snow has been sweeping across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands as part of Storm Eunice.

Dozens of collisions have been reported on roads across the north and north-east on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, some train routes have been suspended and flights to England have been cancelled.

And dozens of schools have been closed across Aberdeenshire and Moray due to snow from Storm Eunice.

Follow all the updates from Storm Eunice live as they happen here. If you have snow news or images, e-mail us at livenews@ajl.co.uk

Please allow a moment for updates to load: