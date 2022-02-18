Storm Eunice in pictures: Most dramatic images as snow batters Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Eunice in pictures: Most dramatic images as snow batters Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

By Lottie Hood
February 18, 2022, 12:02 pm Updated: February 18, 2022, 10:12 pm
A lorry is stuck on the A944 between Kingswells and Westhill causing long queues in traffic. Supplied by Derek Ironside/ Newsline Media.
As Storm Eunice hit the UK today, photos heavy snowfall and traffic were captured across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Photos of beautiful snowy scenes, city sleet and queues of traffic appear to be trending across Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Moray today.

What started off as a dusting of snow in some parts early this morning, has quickly turned into the heavy snowfall expected from Storm Eunice. It has caused travel disruptions and school closures across the north.

Images taken this morning, show the impact of the stormy weather on different areas across Aberdeen city, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Planes backed up in Aberdeen.
A car battling heavy snowfall. Picture by DCT Media.

 

Traffic building up on Countesswells Road after a van got stuck in the snow. Photo supplied by DCT Media.

A lorry stuck on the A944. Picture by Newsline Media.
People walking through Aberdeen on Kirkgate adding some colour to the otherwise grey and wet day in the city centre. Picture by Scott Baxter.

A fire engine making its way through Bucksburn. Picture: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media.
Planes are parked covered in snow at Aberdeen Airport as snow ploughs clear the runway. Supplied by Derek Ironside/ Newsline Media.
Scotland has received yellow warnings of ice to follow the snow over the weekend. Supplied by DCT Media.

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🌟🌟🌟❤️We’ll done all those amazing people who all who got out their cars/vans/lorries/busses to push an emergency ambulance up the tyrebagger!!!

Posted by Fubar News on Friday, 18 February 2022

