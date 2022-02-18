Storm Eunice in pictures: Most dramatic images as snow batters Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As Storm Eunice hit the UK today, photos heavy snowfall and traffic were captured across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Photos of beautiful snowy scenes, city sleet and queues of traffic appear to be trending across Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Moray today.

What started off as a dusting of snow in some parts early this morning, has quickly turned into the heavy snowfall expected from Storm Eunice. It has caused travel disruptions and school closures across the north.

Images taken this morning, show the impact of the stormy weather on different areas across Aberdeen city, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Do you have pictures or news about Storm Eunice? E-mail us at livenews@ajl.co.uk

Snow gates are now closed #A93 Glenshee due to adverse weather. Keep an eye on their status here: https://t.co/iD9HCuxTFM pic.twitter.com/fjBwiKZc1k — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 18, 2022

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🌟🌟🌟❤️We’ll done all those amazing people who all who got out their cars/vans/lorries/busses to push an emergency ambulance up the tyrebagger!!! Posted by Fubar News on Friday, 18 February 2022

To receive the latest updates, follow our Live Blog.