Storm Eunice: AWPR closed as lorries jackknife in heavy snow

The AWPR has been forced shut due to heavy snow from Storm Eunice – with jackknifed lorries blocking the route.

The A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) is one of several major roads in the region to be closed after the storm hit the region with heavy snow.

A yellow warning for heavy snow will be in place until 6pm today, with the harsh conditions causing a wave of travel disruption due to vehicles left stuck or stranded.

Several travel routes have been disrupted by snow – including the B974 Banchory to Fettercairn road at Cairn O’Mount – and many schools have closed amid the extreme weather.

The AWPR has been closed northbound from its junction with the A956 at Cleanhill due to jackknifed lorries at the A93 junction.

The southbound carriageway was also closed at the A947 junction due to another jackknifed lorry.

Police have advised drivers to avoid any unnecessary journeys as the weather conditions worsen in Aberdeenshire – with a “large number” of collisions being reported to the force as a result of the heavy snowfall.