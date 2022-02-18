Storm Eunice: AWPR closed as lorries jackknife in heavy snow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Eunice: AWPR closed as lorries jackknife in heavy snow

By Denny Andonova
February 18, 2022, 12:11 pm Updated: February 18, 2022, 5:56 pm
AWPR closed due to jackknifed lorries amid heavy snowfall. Picture by DEREK IRONSIDE / NEWSLINE MEDIA.
The AWPR has been forced shut due to heavy snow from Storm Eunice – with jackknifed lorries blocking the route.

The A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) is one of several major roads in the region to be closed after the storm hit the region with heavy snow.

A yellow warning for heavy snow will be in place until 6pm today, with the harsh conditions causing a wave of travel disruption due to vehicles left stuck or stranded.

Several travel routes have been disrupted by snow – including the B974 Banchory to Fettercairn road at Cairn O’Mount – and many schools have closed amid the extreme weather.

The AWPR has been closed northbound from its junction with the A956 at Cleanhill due to jackknifed lorries at the A93 junction.

The southbound carriageway was also closed at the A947 junction due to another jackknifed lorry.

Police have advised drivers to avoid any unnecessary journeys as the weather conditions worsen in Aberdeenshire – with a “large number” of collisions being reported to the force as a result of the heavy snowfall.

