Empty Aberdeen city centre offices could be next in line for flats conversion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Empty Aberdeen city centre offices could be next in line for flats conversion

By Alastair Gossip
February 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 19, 2022, 10:06 am
City Point, 11 Chapel Street, could be the latest Aberdeen offices to be converted for flats. Picture by Alastair Gossip/DCT Media.
City Point, 11 Chapel Street, could be the latest Aberdeen offices to be converted for flats. Picture by Alastair Gossip/DCT Media.

A city centre office block is the latest empty Aberdeen building being earmarked for flats – as its owner admits there is “no realistic prospect” of renting or selling it as is.

Knight Property Group wants to convert the vacant City Point offices in Chapel Street into affordable housing.

The firm has lodged plans for 26 one-bedroom apartments in the upper floors of the four-storey building, on the corner of Thistle Street.

On the ground floor, the developer wants to build a shop.

Flats plan for empty serviced Chapel Street offices

Aberdeen City Council planners are understood to be open to slightly smaller than average flats in the development, which would tie in with a drive to have more people living in the city centre.

However, there could be friction would be on the matter of parking – with roads bosses strongly encouraging 13 spaces – one for every two homes to be built – instead of the planned 10.

Despite suggestions the development – a stone’s throw from Union Street – could be no-car, council chiefs are urging the spaces left for occupants of the ground floor shop to meet that target.

There are three existing city car club vehicles within 500m of the offices, which consultants Aurora Planning suggest could save Knight making an expected £10,000 obligation towards any more.

Plans also include 26 bike spaces in a secure internal store.

The roof would be covered with around 100 250watt solar panels, while whether or not there could be adequate water supply is being looked at by Scottish Water.

City Point offices have been viewed once in the last year

The serviced offices on the upper floors have all been empty since December 2020 – and heavily pushed on the letting and selling market from last February.

Billboards on the side of City Point, 11 Chapel Street, have done little to spur interest in the empty office block. Picture by Alastair Gossip/DCT Media.
Billboards on the side of City Point, 11 Chapel Street, have done little to spur interest in the empty office block. Picture by Alastair Gossip/DCT Media.

Arron Finnie – a partner at the firm trying to sell the space, Ryden – revealed that there has since been “no strong interest”.

“We have only conducted one viewing and the party immediately said it wasn’t of interest,” he added.

Mr Finnie said there was “clearly an oversupply” of office property in Aberdeen, estimating 2.8 million square feet of vacant space on the market in the Granite City.

In a letter attached to the planning application, he said the age of buildings such as City Point, the lack of parking and the abundance of available property “point towards this building remaining vacant for some time in its current use”.

Market trend: Owners of empty Aberdeen offices consider flats conversions

Aurora Planning blamed new ways of working found during the coronavirus pandemic for playing their part.

The consultancy, headed by the council’s former planning chief Maggie Bochel, spelled out the presumption in Scottish planning policy which could well tie the council to approving the plans.

That’s unless planners foresee adverse impacts of the conversion which “significantly and demonstrably” outweigh the benefits of redevelopment, instead of knocking the 20th Century block down.

Knight’s plans are just the latest on the list of offices being eyed up for flat conversions, with proposals also mooted for the Monkey House in Union Street, Quattro House in the south of the city and Alba House in Stoneywood.

Others have simply knocked down their office buildings for redevelopment, including to make way for the north-east’s first Tim Hortons coffee shop on the site of the former Craigshaw House in Tullos.

You can view the plans by searching 220189/DPP here.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]