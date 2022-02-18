Storm Eunice: Delivery drivers in Aberdeenshire forced to return to base amidst the “dangerous” conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Eunice: Delivery drivers in Aberdeenshire forced to return to base amidst the “dangerous” conditions

By Michelle Henderson
February 18, 2022, 3:53 pm Updated: February 18, 2022, 4:47 pm
Roads in Stoneywood. Photo: Scott Baxter/DCT Media
Roads in Stoneywood. Photo: Scott Baxter/DCT Media

Delivery drivers across Aberdeenshire have been forced to return to base as Storm Eunice brings chaos to northern Scotland.

Pegasus Couriers have ceased all delivery operations across the north-east today as a result of the “blizzard conditions.”

A total of 25 drivers were instructed to abandon their routes and return to the depot following concerns for their safety.

The recall was issued after several major routes were closed, leaving tractors, cars and trucks stranded.

The move comes as a yellow weather warning for heavy snow remains in place across parts of the Highlands and Grampian regions.

The Met Office warning, which came into force from 3am, was issued ahead of the arrival of Storm Eunice.

A total of eight weather warnings have been issued by weather forecasters across the UK today as Storm Eunice causes widespread disruption.

Putting driver safety at the forefront

Aberdeen on-site manager, Darren Henderson, said that the recall was made with the safety of their drivers in mind.

He said: “This is blizzard conditions and very dangerous. The combination of strong winds, heavy rain, icy roads, and snow make it very tricky to drive – particularly to outer lying areas.

“Some of the roads have been closed and others are blocked with commuters trapped in their vehicles. We are getting reports of tractors getting stuck while attempting to assist.

“After talking to several drivers, we decided to recall them back to the depot in line with our safety plan.”

The decision came just a short time after police in the north-east issued a tweet warning of difficult driving conditions on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness trunk road.

Motorists across the north-east have been enduring gridlock conditions as heavy snowfall brings traffic to a standstill.

Motorists were experiencing difficulty in gaining traction between Blackburn and Aberdeen, leading to “lengthy tail backs and significant delays.”

‘We apologise for any delays’

Regional manager Michal Zwierzynski said that his teams were continuing to monitor the weather and road closures across the north of Scotland.

He says they will work hard to “make up” for loss time over the weekend.

He added: “We apologise for any delays in deliveries and will work hard over the weekend, weather permitting, to make up for the delay. This is an unforeseen circumstance and we are monitoring the situation.

“We will be in full operation once it is safe to do so. I am in constant communication with the depot managers and the drivers to make sure we limit any delays as much as possible.”

Keep up-to-date with the latest Storm Eunice and travel updates on our live blog.

