Storm Eunice: Delivery drivers in Aberdeenshire forced to return to base amidst the “dangerous” conditions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Delivery drivers across Aberdeenshire have been forced to return to base as Storm Eunice brings chaos to northern Scotland.

Pegasus Couriers have ceased all delivery operations across the north-east today as a result of the “blizzard conditions.”

A total of 25 drivers were instructed to abandon their routes and return to the depot following concerns for their safety.

The recall was issued after several major routes were closed, leaving tractors, cars and trucks stranded.

The move comes as a yellow weather warning for heavy snow remains in place across parts of the Highlands and Grampian regions.

The Met Office warning, which came into force from 3am, was issued ahead of the arrival of Storm Eunice.

A total of eight weather warnings have been issued by weather forecasters across the UK today as Storm Eunice causes widespread disruption.

Putting driver safety at the forefront

Aberdeen on-site manager, Darren Henderson, said that the recall was made with the safety of their drivers in mind.

He said: “This is blizzard conditions and very dangerous. The combination of strong winds, heavy rain, icy roads, and snow make it very tricky to drive – particularly to outer lying areas.

“Some of the roads have been closed and others are blocked with commuters trapped in their vehicles. We are getting reports of tractors getting stuck while attempting to assist.

“After talking to several drivers, we decided to recall them back to the depot in line with our safety plan.”

The decision came just a short time after police in the north-east issued a tweet warning of difficult driving conditions on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness trunk road.

Motorists were experiencing difficulty in gaining traction between Blackburn and Aberdeen, leading to “lengthy tail backs and significant delays.”

‘We apologise for any delays’

Regional manager Michal Zwierzynski said that his teams were continuing to monitor the weather and road closures across the north of Scotland.

He says they will work hard to “make up” for loss time over the weekend.

He added: “We apologise for any delays in deliveries and will work hard over the weekend, weather permitting, to make up for the delay. This is an unforeseen circumstance and we are monitoring the situation.

“We will be in full operation once it is safe to do so. I am in constant communication with the depot managers and the drivers to make sure we limit any delays as much as possible.”

Keep up-to-date with the latest Storm Eunice and travel updates on our live blog.