A96 Broomhill roundabout to be closed for two weeks during £360,000 roadworks

Two weeks of overnight roadworks to a section of the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road near the Broomhill roundabout are due to begin.

The £360,000 works are set to get underway on Sunday, February 20 at 7 pm and are scheduled to finish on Friday, March 4.

The investment from Transport Scotland will address defects in the road surface on the A96 eastbound making it smoother and safer for motorists.

The project will also replace the drainage system on the verge side. This will help improve the removal of surface water from the road.

The improvements will take place between 7 pm and 6 am each night, with works due to be completed by 6am on March 4, subject to weather conditions.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, phase one will be carried out between Sunday, February 20 to Thursday, February 24.

Works will focus on the surfacing between Tavelty on slip and Kintore off slip.

During the night-time a nearside lane closure and 10mph convoy system will be in operation during working hours.

Phase two will take place between Tuesday, March 1 to Thursday, March 3, focusing on surfacing between the Kintore off-slip and the B994 Kemnay road bridge.

Overnight, a convoy system will be in place to protect workers and motorists. In addition, the Kintore off-slip will also be closed continuously.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North-East Unit Representative, said: “This surfacing and drainage project near Broomhill Roundabout has been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A96 for motorists.

“Traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of both roadworkers and motorists.

“Regrettably there will be some delays, but our teams will do all they can to complete the scheme as safely and quickly as possible.

“We thank motorists for the patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.”

To find out if these roadworks will affect you keep updated with Traffic Scotland.

