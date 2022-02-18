A96 Broomhill roundabout to be closed for two weeks during £360,000 roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A96 Broomhill roundabout to be closed for two weeks during £360,000 roadworks

By Ross Hempseed
February 18, 2022, 4:39 pm Updated: February 18, 2022, 4:59 pm
Post Thumbnail

Two weeks of overnight roadworks to a section of the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road near the Broomhill roundabout are due to begin.

The £360,000 works are set to get underway on Sunday, February 20 at 7 pm and are scheduled to finish on Friday, March 4.

The investment from Transport Scotland will address defects in the road surface on the A96 eastbound making it smoother and safer for motorists.

The project will also replace the drainage system on the verge side. This will help improve the removal of surface water from the road.

The improvements will take place between 7 pm and 6 am each night, with works due to be completed by 6am on March 4, subject to weather conditions.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, phase one will be carried out between Sunday, February 20 to Thursday, February 24.

Works will focus on the surfacing between Tavelty on slip and Kintore off slip.

During the night-time a nearside lane closure and 10mph convoy system will be in operation during working hours.

Roadworks will take place over two weeks and cost £360,000

Phase two will take place between Tuesday, March 1 to Thursday, March 3, focusing on surfacing between the Kintore off-slip and the B994 Kemnay road bridge.

Overnight, a convoy system will be in place to protect workers and motorists. In addition, the Kintore off-slip will also be closed continuously.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North-East Unit Representative, said: “This surfacing and drainage project near Broomhill Roundabout has been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A96 for motorists.

“Traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of both roadworkers and motorists.

“Regrettably there will be some delays, but our teams will do all they can to complete the scheme as safely and quickly as possible.

“We thank motorists for the patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.”

To find out if these roadworks will affect you keep updated with Traffic Scotland.

Keep up to date with the latest traffic and travel news in our dedicated Facebook group HERE

