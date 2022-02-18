‘After the second attempt, I didn’t think we would land at all’: Passenger’s terror as Aberdeen to Heathrow flight lands in Storm Eunice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘After the second attempt, I didn’t think we would land at all’: Passenger’s terror as Aberdeen to Heathrow flight lands in Storm Eunice

By Daniel Boal
February 18, 2022, 7:44 pm Updated: February 18, 2022, 9:05 pm

A passenger on an Aberdeen to Heathrow flight captured on Big Jet TV has described how they didn’t think the flight would land at all as Storm Eunice tossed the plane from side to side.

Kevin Thomson, originally from Fife, was flying to London on Friday morning as part of his job as a chef.

After a chunky spell of deliberation on the runway in Aberdeen, the passenger aircraft finally got the all-clear to take off.

With weather warnings in effect across the UK, high-speed winds of up to 90mph have been hitting London throughout the day.

View of Aberdeen flight from ground at Heathrow.
The plane swung from side to side as it landed. Photo: YouTube/Big Jet TV

And, for the first time in around 30-years, the Met Office issued a red weather warning for the southern city, stating that flying debris posed a severe risk to those venturing outdoors.

Once in the air, Mr Thomson, 21, experienced a bout of turbulence, but nothing that he hadn’t experienced before.

He said: “I had flown from Rome just last week, and that was quite a windy flight. It got rough when we approached London.”

‘Some people aboard were frightened we wouldn’t land at all’

As the plane made its descent, Mr Thomson recalls the aircraft taking multiple runs at landing before finally touching down.

The 21-year-old added: “The wind was throwing the plane from side to side. It wasn’t like anything I had ever experienced before in my life.

“After the second attempt, I didn’t think we would land at all.

“It was honestly one of the scariest things I have ever experienced. It wasn’t normal.

“I think we attempted to land maybe two or three times, and I think some people aboard were frightened we wouldn’t land at all.

Passengers from countless flights have praised the skills of pilots. Photo: YouTube/Big Jet TV

“I thought maybe we would try again at a different airport that was less windy, or I had heard that flights from Dublin had to be sent back, so I thought we would maybe go back to Aberdeen.”

The dramatic landing of the Aberdeen flight was captured by YouTube channel Big Jet TV, which has been following landings into Heathrow all day.

As conditions have worsened throughout the day, many flights departing from Aberdeen International Airport have been cancelled.

Along with traffic disruption that has been caused by snow blanketing the north-east, Scotrail has also had to delay or cancel services due to the adverse weather conditions.

Earlier this month, Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn praised the pilot of his plane for getting everyone down safely after its rear section hit the runway on its first aborted attempt amid more strong winds at Heathrow.

