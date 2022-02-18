‘After the second attempt, I didn’t think we would land at all’: Passenger’s terror as Aberdeen to Heathrow flight lands in Storm Eunice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A passenger on an Aberdeen to Heathrow flight captured on Big Jet TV has described how they didn’t think the flight would land at all as Storm Eunice tossed the plane from side to side.

Kevin Thomson, originally from Fife, was flying to London on Friday morning as part of his job as a chef.

After a chunky spell of deliberation on the runway in Aberdeen, the passenger aircraft finally got the all-clear to take off.

With weather warnings in effect across the UK, high-speed winds of up to 90mph have been hitting London throughout the day.

And, for the first time in around 30-years, the Met Office issued a red weather warning for the southern city, stating that flying debris posed a severe risk to those venturing outdoors.

Once in the air, Mr Thomson, 21, experienced a bout of turbulence, but nothing that he hadn’t experienced before.

He said: “I had flown from Rome just last week, and that was quite a windy flight. It got rough when we approached London.”

‘Some people aboard were frightened we wouldn’t land at all’

As the plane made its descent, Mr Thomson recalls the aircraft taking multiple runs at landing before finally touching down.

The 21-year-old added: “The wind was throwing the plane from side to side. It wasn’t like anything I had ever experienced before in my life.

“After the second attempt, I didn’t think we would land at all.

“It was honestly one of the scariest things I have ever experienced. It wasn’t normal.

“I think we attempted to land maybe two or three times, and I think some people aboard were frightened we wouldn’t land at all.

“I thought maybe we would try again at a different airport that was less windy, or I had heard that flights from Dublin had to be sent back, so I thought we would maybe go back to Aberdeen.”

The dramatic landing of the Aberdeen flight was captured by YouTube channel Big Jet TV, which has been following landings into Heathrow all day.

As conditions have worsened throughout the day, many flights departing from Aberdeen International Airport have been cancelled.

Along with traffic disruption that has been caused by snow blanketing the north-east, Scotrail has also had to delay or cancel services due to the adverse weather conditions.

Earlier this month, Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn praised the pilot of his plane for getting everyone down safely after its rear section hit the runway on its first aborted attempt amid more strong winds at Heathrow.