Missing Aberdeenshire 24-year-old believed to be in Inverness area

Ryan Harris, from the Newmachar area of Aberdeenshire, has been reported missing.

It is believed that the 24-year-old was in the Inverness area around lunchtime on Thursday February 17.

Mr Harris is described as being 6ft tall, of slim build and with short dark hair.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information or be able to help find Mr Harris to get in touch on 101.

Anyone with relevant information should quote reference 2469 of February 18 2022 or reference MPR 5244030222.