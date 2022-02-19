Person trapped in car has to be cut free by fire crews following crash near Dyce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Person trapped in car has to be cut free by fire crews following crash near Dyce

By Lottie Hood
February 19, 2022, 2:36 pm Updated: February 19, 2022, 3:55 pm
The one vehicle crash left the car on its side blocking the road on the A947 between Newmachar and Dyce. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Fire crews had to cut a person free from a car which overturned in a crash near Dyce.

Police were at the scene of a crash involving one vehicle on the A947 Oldmeldrum Road from Newmachar to Dyce which happened at around 1pm on Saturday.

The person who was removed from the car is now in the care of the ambulance service.

A spokesman from Fire and Rescue Service said that they received the call from the ambulance service just after 1pm.

Two appliances rushed to the scene, from North Anderson Drive and Oldmeldrum.

The vehicle involved in the crash was lying on its side. Fire crews used cutting equipment to assist in helping a person trapped in the vehicle.

A spokesman from police said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car on the A947 between Newmachar and Dyce around 1.05pm on Saturday February 19.

“One person has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and recovery has been arranged for the vehicle.”

Stagecoach Bluebird mentioned online that there will be delays to the 35 service due to the accident.

Police remained at the crash site while they waited for the recovery vehicle to remove the car. The A947 is now cleared and fully open.

