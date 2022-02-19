Person trapped in car has to be cut free by fire crews following crash near Dyce

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews had to cut a person free from a car which overturned in a crash near Dyce.

Police were at the scene of a crash involving one vehicle on the A947 Oldmeldrum Road from Newmachar to Dyce which happened at around 1pm on Saturday.

The person who was removed from the car is now in the care of the ambulance service.

A spokesman from Fire and Rescue Service said that they received the call from the ambulance service just after 1pm.

Two appliances rushed to the scene, from North Anderson Drive and Oldmeldrum.

The vehicle involved in the crash was lying on its side. Fire crews used cutting equipment to assist in helping a person trapped in the vehicle.

A spokesman from police said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car on the A947 between Newmachar and Dyce around 1.05pm on Saturday February 19.

“One person has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and recovery has been arranged for the vehicle.”

Stagecoach Bluebird mentioned online that there will be delays to the 35 service due to the accident.

Police remained at the crash site while they waited for the recovery vehicle to remove the car. The A947 is now cleared and fully open.