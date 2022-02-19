Completed £400,000 training facility will give Banff cadets ‘new lease of life’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Works to construct a new cadet building for the Highland Reserve Forces and Cadets Association (RFCA) in Banff have now been completed.

The £400,000 project replaced the old hut, which was past the point of repair, with a new modern and energy efficient facility.

It features a drill hall, two classrooms, an office, kitchen, store and toilets, and will be used primarily by cadets from 2nd Battalion The Highlanders Army Cadet Force (ACF).

Major Stuart Eddie, cadet executive officer for 2nd Battalion The Highlanders, said: “This is an important new lease of life for the Army Cadets in Banff, with a fantastic new building designed and built to the needs of the cadets and a world away from the building it replaces.”

The facility is part of Highland RFCA’s £1.4 million programme of cadet building replacements. It follows similar builds in Newport and Bo’ness, with a further installation due to take place in Mastrick, Aberdeen, this summer.

‘A boost for the community’

Each of the five sections of the building was manufactured off site and then lifted into place by a crane over the space of five hours February 15.

The Highlanders AFC have been travelling to Portsoy to train while construction was ongoing, but they should be able to begin using their new building in around one month.

Maj Eddie explained how beneficial the new facility would be.

“It is in a prime site in the heart of the town,” he said.

“This is a boost for the community and highlights the importance placed on providing youngsters aged between 12 and 18 opportunities to learn skills, have adventure, form new friendships and have great fun.

“The ACF has a diversity and inclusion ethos and our doors, particularly the doors of this new facility, are open to all youngsters, regardless of background or ability.

“They just need an enthusiasm to learn, take part, have a go and enjoy.”

The facility was designed and constructed with the help of Jam Studios, Healthmatic Ltd and Macduff Crane Hire.