Driver charged in connection with two-vehicle crash near Ellon

One driver has been charged in connection with road traffic offences following a two-vehicle crash near Ellon.

Officers were called to a crash on the B9005 between Ellon and Ythanbank just after 1.30pm on Saturday.

A police spokesman confirmed that one driver has been charged in connection with the incident.

He said: “Emergency services attended the scene and one driver has been charged in connection with road traffic offences.”

It is understood that there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash.

A section of the road remained closed for around two hours following the incident but it has since reopened.

A report will be handed to the procurator fiscal.