Driver charged in connection with two-vehicle crash near Ellon By Lauren Robertson February 19, 2022, 4:18 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up One driver has been charged in connection with road traffic offences following a two-vehicle crash near Ellon. Officers were called to a crash on the B9005 between Ellon and Ythanbank just after 1.30pm on Saturday. A police spokesman confirmed that one driver has been charged in connection with the incident. He said: “Emergency services attended the scene and one driver has been charged in connection with road traffic offences.” It is understood that there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash. A section of the road remained closed for around two hours following the incident but it has since reopened. A report will be handed to the procurator fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police in attendance at two-car crash that hit traffic lights in Bridge of Don Three teenagers, 13, 16 and 17, charged in relation to thefts in Keith Police investigation launched into crash which left man with serious injuries on A96 near Huntly London teenager charged in connection with Aberdeen telephone fraud