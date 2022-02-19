‘We’re aware of how short life can be’: Aberdeenshire duo attempt 100 marathons in 100 days for charity challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A determined duo from Aboyne are attempting to run 100 marathons in 100 days to raise money for two charities.

Fay Cunningham, 35, and Emma Petrie, 26, will be running marathons across Aberdeenshire until day 100 when they’ll hopefully complete the challenge with the Edinburgh Marathon.

If they are successful, they will break the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive marathons completed.

The women will be raising money for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association and Macmillan Cancer Support, two charities close to their hearts.

Ms Cunningham recently lost her father Alan to MND, and Ms Petrie’s mum, Jan, died of cancer two years ago.

Only one video left to share with you all…..🙌📷 Thanks for the awesome video countdown this week @57media_ #doitwhileyoucan www.collectionpot.com/pot/mmwhttps://maps.findmespot.com/s/RNSK#live/assets#100marathonsin100days #mmw #matchmyworkout #letsdoit #readytorock #itstime Posted by Match My Workout on Friday, 18 February 2022

‘The ability to run or walk doesn’t always stay with you forever’

While the couple, who run fitness business Match My Workout, are no strangers to a physical challenge, this will be their biggest one yet.

Ms Cunningham said: “This challenge will be a huge adventure for us, but we know there will be plenty of ups and downs along the way.

“We’re both very much aware of how short life can be and the ability to run or walk doesn’t always stay with you forever. Before our parents’ respective illnesses, they were fit, active people and were instrumental in who we are today.”

Their fundraising page explains how their love of running led them to find a different kind of love: “Running is a huge part of our lives. We both love to run, always have and hopefully always will.

“It’s how we got to know each other so well and then fall in love!”

‘Whatever the weather we will be out and about’

Ms Petrie said they have to record all their runs in order to be in with a chance of breaking the record.

“We will be completing our marathons around Aberdeenshire apart from the final one in Edinburgh,” she said.

“We live next to Glen Tanar, a local forest so will do quite a few there. We’ll mix it up between trail and road, running laps of Aboyne, Banchory and maybe go to Aberdeen Harbour. All routes must be outdoors and recorded with a GPS, so whatever the weather we will be out and about.

“We are so lucky to have an incredible support team behind us of family, friends and fellow professionals. We are looking forward to crossing that finish line in Edinburgh, in May so we can make them all proud.”

Aiming to raise £100,000

Ms Cunningham and Ms Petrie aim to raise £100,000 during their challenge, which started on February 19 and is due to end on May 29.

Representatives from both charities spoke out about the impact the challenge will have on their fundraising.

Regional fundraiser for the MND Association, Dominic McDonough, said: “We are so proud to have Fay and Emma attempting this amazing challenge for us.

“We know how hard every single mile will be for them but the money and awareness that they will be raising will make an incredible difference to so many people living with MND. They are brilliant!”

Madeleine Gillian, regional fundraising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “What an incredible challenge, Fay and Emma are embarking on. I’m sure it’ll be an emotional task for them both but want them to know that all of us at Macmillan will be behind them every step of the way.

“We can’t thank them enough for supporting us and the funds they raise will help us do whatever it takes to support people living with cancer in every we can. So, from everyone at Macmillan, best of luck.”

You can follow the 100 marathon challenge and find out how to donate here.