Power cuts reported in Aberdeenshire homes today

Power cuts have been reported at two Aberdeenshire post codes on Sunday morning.

Homes at postcodes AB41 in Pitmedden and AB51 near Sauchen have suffered power outages from around 7am.

Storm Eunice caused many homes in Aberdeenshire and Moray to be cut off from power on Friday.

It is unknown if the power cuts are linked to storm damage. SSEN announced that the lack in power was caused by a fault in the surrounding area. They say power should be restored to the addresses by 2pm on Sunday.