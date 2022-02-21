Aberdeen foodbank appeals for donations amid concerns food poverty will soar due to cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen foodbank bosses fear the latest hike in energy prices could be the knockout blow to families who are already struggling to make ends meet.

Community Food Initiatives North East (Cfine) has launched an appeal for donations as they continue to face an unprecedented increase in demand due to the soaring cost of living.

With Covid creating the perfect storm for household budgets over the last two years, many have already been faced with the “dire” choice between eating and heating.

The turmoil of the pandemic has accelerated even further in the aftermath, with inflation hitting a 10-year high and the rising costs of food and fuel.

Energy regulator Ofgem also announced an “eye-watering” increase of 50% on gas and electricity prices earlier this month – adding yet another burden to low-income families.

‘Exceptionally difficult’ winter for vulnerable families

Cfine has remained a lifeline for thousands throughout the hardest of times, delivering more than 3.1million emergency meals to vulnerable individuals across Grampian and the Highlands and Islands last year.

But as the demand for their services continues to grow to higher levels, they are now in need of donations of long-life food items to keep their shelves stocked and help those struggling.

Cfine development manager Graeme Robbie said: “This winter is proving exceptionally difficult for many vulnerable individuals, families and communities.

“At Cfine, we are really concerned that the dire situation faced by those in food poverty and insecurity is set to rapidly deteriorate further due to the cost of living crisis, hikes in energy bills, and the potential of a national insurance rise, as well as other pressures.

“We anticipate continued increase in demand for Cfine’s services, including access to emergency food and welfare and benefits advice.

“There are some food items we are currently running low of, and are asking the public to once again show generosity in donating some of these, or indeed contributing financially to help support vulnerable people.”

Cfine’s appeal for donations and support

The charity foodbank is currently in need of long-life food items for emergency packages, which they distribute to as far as Shetland and the Western Isles.

These include jars of pasta sauce, tinned fruit and puddings, tinned meals such as macaroni and ravioli, tinned tuna, tinned beans and UHT milk.

With hundreds of people relying on these food parcels, The Press and Journal and Evening Express have teamed up with Cfine to tackle food poverty through the Big Food Appeal.

Over Christmas, our readers helped us secure more than £8,000 for the charity and put thousands of meals on the table for people in need – but our work is not yet finished.

We know the shelves need to be kept stocked up right through the year and are appealing for the public’s support to end the stigma surrounding food poverty and help those struggling.

How can you help?

Order much-needed items from this online wishlist, which will be delivered directly to Cfine and used in the packs they and their partner groups help distribute far and wide to those in need.

much-needed items from this online wishlist, which will be delivered directly to Cfine and used in the packs they and their partner groups help distribute far and wide to those in need. Donate by sending a cheque made payable to Cfine Ltd, 2-4 Poynernook Road, Aberdeen, AB11 5RW or on the charity’s JustGiving page.

by sending a cheque made payable to Cfine Ltd, 2-4 Poynernook Road, Aberdeen, AB11 5RW or on the charity’s JustGiving page. Deliver items directly to Cfine’s Aberdeen HQ at 2-4 Poynernook Road, Aberdeen, AB11 5RW, between 8am – 4 pm. Send the team a message on Facebook or phone 01224596156 to organise a time to drop off your donations.