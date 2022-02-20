‘He better keep scoring’: Die-hard Aberdeen fan honours 15-goal bet to get Christian Ramirez tattoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘He better keep scoring’: Die-hard Aberdeen fan honours 15-goal bet to get Christian Ramirez tattoo

By David Mackay
February 20, 2022, 3:53 pm Updated: February 20, 2022, 4:13 pm
Philip Mair promised to get a Christian Ramirez tattoo if the striker scored 15 goals this season. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Philip Mair promised to get a Christian Ramirez tattoo if the striker scored 15 goals this season. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media

A die-hard Aberdeen season ticket holder will have a permanent reminder to Christian Ramirez’s fast start with the Dons – after fulfilling a bet to get a tattoo inspired by the striker if he scored 15 goals.

Philip Mair made the dare when the American forward was just rumoured to be swapping Houston for Pittodrie.

Following a lifetime of supporting the Dons, and with the turmoil of appointing a new manager in the summer, the 22-year-old thought he was on safe ground giving Ramirez a 15-goal target.

After the LA-born striker and countless others picked up on the bet on Twitter, Philip knew there was no way out if the forward hit the ground running.

So, after Ramirez netted against Motherwell in the Scottish Cup to reach the magic 15 – he knew he had to make good on his word.

‘He better keep scoring now’

With four goals in his first four games, Philip knew he was immediately in trouble as Ramirez raced towards the target.

Messages started flying in from friends reminding the council worker of the commitment he made.

And when Ramirez netted against Motherwell in the Scottish Cup, in what turned out to be Stephen Glass’ last game in charge – there was no way out.

Philip said: “I realised quickly I set the target a bit low as he kept on getting closer and closer. Lots of people were messaging me on the original tweet.

“I was actually on a weekend away in Dublin when he reached it. I switched my phone on after the flight and it started going absolutely mental.

“With the service he’s getting now I’m hoping he might get into the high 20s. He better keep scoring now.”

Superman tattoo to honour Ramirez

Christian Ramirez has long been known as superman, regularly unveiling a t-shirt honouring the superhero after scoring in the US.

Philip quickly knew the CR9 motif designed by Aberdeen graphic designer Dolly Digital would be perfect to fulfil his Ramirez tattoo bet.

Meanwhile, the striker himself has promised the Dons season ticket holder a signed shirt from the team to thank the Red Army member for his support.

Christian Ramirez celebrates making it 1-0 at Motherwell in the Scottish Cup – his 15th goal of the season. Photo: SNS Group

So after getting permission to use the logo, Philip visited Union Street tattoo parlour Good Grief to make good on his word.

He said: “I think I’ve got to learn from my own stupidity. Maybe if we win the Scottish Cup or something, which we’ve never done in my lifetime, I’ll get a tattoo.

“Until that comes, I’ll maybe stay away from making any more claims. People can’t say I’m not a man of my word though.”

Third place at a minimum and cup glory: New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin lays out his aspirations

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal