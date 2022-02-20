Police concerned for welfare of missing Aberdeen teen Jack Watson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Watson was reported missing from the South College Street area of Aberdeen on February 19.

Police are concerned for the 17-year-old’s welfare and are appealing for the public’s help to find him.

Mr Watson is described as being around 5ft 6ins tall and of average build. He has short brown hair and braces on his teeth.

He is believed to be wearing a dark coloured jacket, dark coloured jogging bottoms and black trainers.

The teenager is known to travel by bus and train and has links to the Kirkcaldy area of Fife.

Anyone who has information regarding Mr Watson’s whereabouts is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1726 of February 20.