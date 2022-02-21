Snow gates shut and ferries cancelled due to adverse weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Snow gates shut and ferries cancelled due to adverse weather

By Ellie Milne
February 21, 2022, 8:28 am Updated: February 21, 2022, 2:24 pm
Snow gates at Braemar remained closed this morning
Snow gates in Aberdeenshire remained closed this morning following a weekend of wintry weather.

The gates at Cairn O’Mount on the B974, at the Bridge of Dye, were kept closed due to the adverse weather.

Overnight, police closed the snow gates on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road at Braemar and the Spittal, heading towards the Glenshee Ski Centre.

They had all been re-opened by noon on Monday.

The snow gates at Cock Bridge on the A939 Ballater to Tomintoul road stayed open but the conditions were described as “difficult”.

No ski centres have announced closures today.

Storm Franklin arrives

Overnight the seventh named storm of the year hit the UK with strong winds expected to continue until early afternoon.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for wind across, Northern Ireland, the south-west of Scotland and the majority of England.

Sepa issued flood alerts in the Western Isles, Argyll and Bute and Orkney on Sunday night into Monday.

They said windy weather combined with high tides could lead to “some coastal flooding and disruption”.

Residents in those areas were told to remain vigilant and to take action to protect themselves and their property.

Travel disruption

Although not all warnings go as far north as the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire, travel disruptions have still been reported.

The majority of CalMac services today have been impacted by the adverse weather.

Morning services from Tobermory, Ardrossan and Rothesay are among the journeys cancelled.

CalMac confirmed sailings could not go ahead because of winds of up to 51mph.

Those scheduled to depart later in the day will be reviewed, but passengers are warned to expected delays and cancellations.

Northlink Ferries has said its MV Hamnavoe sailings from Stromness to Scrabster are delayed.

The 6.30am journey will now leave at 11am, while the 8.45am sailing in the opposite direction will depart at 1pm.

Scotrail is expecting to run a normal service across most of its network today.

Some services on the West Highland Line between Glasgow Queen Street and Mallaig may be delayed due to a speed restriction.

Trains will have to operate at a reduced speed because of heavy rain with disruptions expected to last until around 11.30am.

