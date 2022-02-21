Man, 62, taken to hospital with serious injuries following one-car crash on A90 near Balmedie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man, 62, taken to hospital with serious injuries following one-car crash on A90 near Balmedie

By Lauren Robertson and Ross Hempseed
February 21, 2022, 10:42 am Updated: February 21, 2022, 4:01 pm
Police closed the A90 Ellon to Blackdog road, near Tipperty, following the crash

A 62-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a serious one-car crash on the A90 near Balmedie.

The man was driving a white Vauxhall Grandland which left the road and struck a wall just after 8am on Monday.

One lane of the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road was closed for around five hours following the crash near Balmedie, but it has now fully reopened.

Fire crews helped free the driver from the vehicle, and police stayed at the scene until the road was cleared.

The driver, who was the only person involved in the crash, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Appeal for witnesses to Balmedie crash

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash in Aberdeenshire to come forward with information.

Road policing Sergeant Steve Manson said: “Our inquires into the collision are at an early stage, however, I am looking for anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch.”

“I am also looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and has either seen the vehicle or may have inadvertently caught the vehicle on dashcam prior to the collision to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0512 of Monday February 21.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]