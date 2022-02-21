Man, 62, taken to hospital with serious injuries following one-car crash on A90 near Balmedie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 62-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a serious one-car crash on the A90 near Balmedie.

The man was driving a white Vauxhall Grandland which left the road and struck a wall just after 8am on Monday.

One lane of the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road was closed for around five hours following the crash near Balmedie, but it has now fully reopened.

Fire crews helped free the driver from the vehicle, and police stayed at the scene until the road was cleared.

The driver, who was the only person involved in the crash, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Appeal for witnesses to Balmedie crash

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash in Aberdeenshire to come forward with information.

Road policing Sergeant Steve Manson said: “Our inquires into the collision are at an early stage, however, I am looking for anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch.”

“I am also looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and has either seen the vehicle or may have inadvertently caught the vehicle on dashcam prior to the collision to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0512 of Monday February 21.