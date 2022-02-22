Man charged after single-vehicle car crash on A92 Ellon road in Bridge of Don

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged in connection with driving offences and an assault on a police officer following a single-vehicle car crash on the A92 Ellon road in Bridge of Don.

At about 3.25am on Tuesday police were alerted to the incident on the road near the Murcar Roundabout.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, was located near the scene and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked over.

Following the crash, the man was charged in connection with road traffic offences and allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The road was closed due to the incident but reopened at 8am.

A police spokesman said: “Around 3.25 am on Tuesday, 22 February, officers received reports of a single-car crash on the A92 at Murcar Roundabout.

“The driver, a 33-year-old man, was located by officers nearby and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“He was charged in connection with road traffic offences and assault on a police officer.”