Pupils take part in food sourcing project to tackle climate change

By Ellie Milne
February 22, 2022, 2:43 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 3:21 pm
Aberdeen City Council Education Operational Delivery Convener Councillor M Tauqeer Malik and Bucksburn Acdemy pupils
Aberdeen City Council Education Operational Delivery Convener Councillor M Tauqeer Malik and Bucksburn Acdemy pupils

Pupils from an Aberdeen school are taking part in an innovative project exploring the connection between food choices and climate change.

The S1 Bucksburn Academy pupils are developing a range of skills and knowledge during their two lessons a week with the aim of answering the question: “How can we eat to save the planet?”

They are doing research on the impact of their food choices on the planet and how eating locally grown food can make a “big difference” to reducing the carbon footprint.

This term the focus is going to be on taking action, with pupils aiming to grow their own food in the school grounds and learning about locally sourced food.

Bucksburn Academy is one of two schools in the north-east working on the project, which is supported by the ScotPEN Wellcome Engagement Award through Aberdeen University’s Food and Climate Change project.

The other school is Kemnay Academy.

Once completed, the pupils will use their knowledge to create a book titled Eating to Save the Planet featuring tips and recipes using locally sourced ingredients.

Travelling classroom

This week the pupils received a visit from a purpose built, bio secure trailer – the Countryside Classroom on Wheels.

It is designed to bring livestock, crop and feed samples to school playgrounds to introduce pupils to farming, food production and the countryside.

Run by the Royal Northern Countryside Initiative, the travelling classroom also helps spread awareness of animals and plants raised on Scottish farms, including those in the north-east.

Education Operational Delivery Convener Councillor M Tauqeer Malik and Bucksburn Academy pupils visiting the Countryside Classroom on Wheels. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

All S1 pupils will get the opportunity to visit the demonstrations and livestock on the trailer to learn about different careers in agriculture.

The Countryside Classroom on Wheels will return to Bucksburn Academy on Friday.

‘Young people are the city’s future’

Education convener M Tauqeer Malik joined the pupils for their visit from the Countryside Classroom.

“This is another great example of our pupils playing an integral role in our crucial work to tackle climate change and achieving net zero green economy for the city,” the councillor said.

“We put the views of our young people at the heart of what we do, and only last month our committee approved plans to develop accessible information for young people relating to net zero while also deciding which suggestions from children and young people for tackling climate change can be taken forward in more detail.

“Children and young people are the city’s future, and this fantastic project which helps tackle real world problems in a practical and engaging way will help them develop the pupils’ skills as they progress towards to becoming active global citizens who are ready for the world of work when they leave school.”

The pupils will soon go on a trip to find out how people in Aberdeen grow their own vegetables in a city environment and what locally grown food is available.

