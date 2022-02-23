Man charged with attempted murder of 61-year-old in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 21-year-old man will appear in court today accused of attempted murder.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Park Street in Aberdeen on February 17, and discovered a 61-year-old man with multiple injuries.

It is believed he had been stabbed.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a serious condition.

Now police have confirmed a 21-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident, and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

A spokesman said: “A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a 61-year-old man in the Park Street area of Aberdeen on Thursday, 17 February.

“The 21-year-old man is due before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 23 February. A report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”