Man charged with attempted murder of 61-year-old in Aberdeen By Daniel Boal February 23, 2022, 11:08 am Updated: February 23, 2022, 11:25 am The incident happened on Park Street near Lemon Place. A 21-year-old man will appear in court today accused of attempted murder. Police and ambulance crews were called to Park Street in Aberdeen on February 17, and discovered a 61-year-old man with multiple injuries. It is believed he had been stabbed. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a serious condition. Now police have confirmed a 21-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident, and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today. A spokesman said: "A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a 61-year-old man in the Park Street area of Aberdeen on Thursday, 17 February. "The 21-year-old man is due before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 23 February. A report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal."