Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen community centre shuts after parts of roof blow off

By Craig Munro and Lottie Hood
February 23, 2022, 3:17 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 6:28 pm
Inchgarth Community Centre has been forced to close after they reported that the main roof has blown off. Photo by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.
The manager of an Aberdeen community centre has said it was lucky nobody was hurt when high winds blew off the building’s roof – which was due to be replaced in coming weeks.

People were warned to stay away from Inchgarth Community Centre earlier today amid fears they could be struck by loose debris.

Large sections of the roof, including the insulation, were torn off in the rough weather, sending thin sheets flying into a nearby shield where manager Paul O’Connor had been walking a short time earlier.

Workers examine the damage at Inchgarth Community Centre. Picture: Chris Sumner/DCT Media

He said: “There was a major part came off, and if we’d walked a minute later it would have sliced us wide open.

“It was a large bit of very sharp corrugated, and you’re looking back on camera, the bit where it came bounding off and flying across the field was the exact bit we were starting.

“I was a late start today, and thank God, because it would have just cut me in shreds. It would have taken my head off.”

‘It can’t rain’

There are concerns that poor weather overnight could lead to more significant damage, due to the centre’s vulnerable state.

Mr O’Connor said: “Basically it’s plasterboard with a very thin layer, so if we get rain… I don’t even want to think of it.

“The guys are coming back tomorrow, and they’re going to try and get it wind and watertight, but there’s bad winds again tomorrow apparently.

“It can’t rain, basically, because if so it’s going to come into this building and that means ceilings are coming down.”

Roof was scheduled for repair

Mr O’Connor said the roof had been scheduled to be replaced under Aberdeen Council’s capital programme from April onwards, but he had asked the clerk of works to bring the work forward.

He said: “Our whole roof needs replaced, this isn’t a repair job.”

The incident comes amid a yellow wind and snow warning was issued by the Met Office for many parts of Scotland today.

While Aberdeen is not covered by either of the warnings, the city has been hit by a high winds and a number of downpours.

The community centre has asked people not to contact them about classes at this time. Centre staff or class leaders will be in touch.

CLOSED DUE TO DAMAGE TO BUILDING!We're closing the centre until further notice due to damage to the building. We apologise for the inconvenience.

Posted by Inchgarth Community Centre on Wednesday, 23 February 2022

 

