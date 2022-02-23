Popular whisky festival returning to Aberdeen for the third time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular whisky event will return to Aberdeen for the third time later this year.

The National Whisky Festival of Scotland has announced it will make its way back to the Music Hall on September 10, with more dates to follow.

Dozens of exhibitors from the industry will be in attendance to share their knowledge with beginners and enthusiasts alike.

Festival goers will be able to try hundreds of whiskies, as well as experimental brewery collaborations and cocktails by world-leading mixologists.

Exclusive bottles will be on sale at a pop-up shop, while those looking for a bite to eat on the day can pay a visit to the on-site food vendors.

‘Back with a bang’

The Scottish festival launched in 2015 as a single whisky tasting event and has since developed into a unique cultural festival hosting events across the country.

More than 800 people braved the stormy weather to attend the last Aberdeen festival in September 2021.

Hoping to continue its success, organisers will run two sessions this year – the first between 12pm and 3.30pm and the second from 4.15pm to 7.45pm.

Festival coordinator Gareth Croll said: “The last couple of years have been tough, but we are back with a bang this year and have big plans in store to ensure our 2022 series is the biggest and best yet.

“We can’t wait for everyone to experience what we’ve curated and look forward to seeing our friends in the north-east again at Aberdeen Music Hall in September.”

Ticket holders will have access to whisky masterclasses, will receive a unique Glencairn crystal nosing glass and get to enjoy live entertainment over the three and a half hours.

Tickets for the over 18s event will cost £37.50 and go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 25.