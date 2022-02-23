Popular whisky festival returning to Aberdeen for the third time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Popular whisky festival returning to Aberdeen for the third time

By Ellie Milne
February 23, 2022, 4:00 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 4:14 pm
A popular whisky event will return to Aberdeen for the third time later this year.

The National Whisky Festival of Scotland has announced it will make its way back to the Music Hall on September 10, with more dates to follow.

Dozens of exhibitors from the industry will be in attendance to share their knowledge with beginners and enthusiasts alike.

Festival goers will be able to try hundreds of whiskies, as well as experimental brewery collaborations and cocktails by world-leading mixologists.

Exclusive bottles will be on sale at a pop-up shop, while those looking for a bite to eat on the day can pay a visit to the on-site food vendors.

The whisky tasting and Scottish cultural event will be in Aberdeen on September 10. Supplied by National Whisky Festival.

‘Back with a bang’

The Scottish festival launched in 2015 as a single whisky tasting event and has since developed into a unique cultural festival hosting events across the country.

More than 800 people braved the stormy weather to attend the last Aberdeen festival in September 2021.

Hoping to continue its success, organisers will run two sessions this year – the first between 12pm and 3.30pm and the second from 4.15pm to 7.45pm.

Festival coordinator Gareth Croll said: “The last couple of years have been tough, but we are back with a bang this year and have big plans in store to ensure our 2022 series is the biggest and best yet.

“We can’t wait for everyone to experience what we’ve curated and look forward to seeing our friends in the north-east again at Aberdeen Music Hall in September.”

Ticket holders will have access to whisky masterclasses, will receive a unique Glencairn crystal nosing glass and get to enjoy live entertainment over the three and a half hours.

Dozens of whisky exhibitors will be visiting Aberdeen. Supplied by National Whisky Festival.

Tickets for the over 18s event will cost £37.50 and go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 25.

