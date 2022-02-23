Ex-finance chief Willie Young misses out on Aberdeen council comeback after ANOTHER Labour selection drama

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The potential comeback of an Aberdeen Labour heavyweight has been kiboshed by local members – and the luck of the draw.

Party members could be forgiven for thinking they are cursed to have major decisions settled by the luck of the draw, after their pre-election drama took another stunning twist.

The shock political return of Willie Young, one of the more controversial characters in recent Aberdeen City Council history, petered out almost before it began.

At a meeting to select the Labour candidate for Torry and Ferryhill, voters ended up tied at five apiece – twice.

So, in an almost spooky repeat of a scene from the George Street and Harbour selection process at the start of this month – in which party bigwig Sandra Macdonald was initially toppled by public health expert Deena Tissera after the virtual drawing of straws – the result was decided by drawing names from a hat.

That result: Unison regional officer Simon Watson beat Mr Young for the chance to represent the party at May’s election.

Soon after, the former council money man told The P&J it was the end of his political aspirations.

Willie Young’s controversial history with Aberdeen Labour

Willie Young is one of the more colourful characters to have walked the Town House floors, and his proposed comeback was not without controversy.

The former council finance convener lost his seat in 2017 following a furore over the use of public funds to pay for repairs to a wall on his family’s land.

At the time, he indicated he was stepping back from politics.

He was later suspended by Scottish Labour after he tweeted a picture featuring a joke about coronavirus and a stereotypically caricatured Chinese person, which was described as “clearly racist” by Councillor Ian Yuill.

It is believed he was quietly reinstated into the party last summer.

Willie Young brings political aspirations to an end with Aberdeen Labour selection defeat

Following the vote, the serving Queen’s deputy lieutenant blamed recent press coverage for his falling short.

“I am disappointed but not surprised that I did not receive the nomination for Torry and Ferryhill given the media attention of late,” he said.

“I wish Simon Watson all the best in his bid to become a Labour councillor for the ward.

“I honestly believe with all of my heart that Aberdeen Labour has moved the city forward with its massive investment in its people and their place.

“I am indebted to the Labour Party for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of Aberdeen but, like everything in life, politicians have a limited shelf life and mine has come to an end.

“I hope that following the elections in May whoever runs the council does so with positivity rather than negativity, as if Aberdeen wants to stay as the energy capital of Europe then the city council requires to remain the catalyst that pushes for change.”

Drama for Aberdeen Labour – before campaigning for council elections really even starts

It is another twist in the Labour selection process this week after Sandra Macdonald regained her candidacy for the George Street and Harbour ward in a revote.

The electoral newcomer who had displaced her – before the result was declared void – Deena Tissera was later named as the candidate for Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill.

Bringing unwanted media attention to the party’s internal selection process, this week’s votes have been attended by Scottish party chiefs in order to make sure the processes are beyond reproach.

Mr Watson was unreachable for comment.