Images reveal Tarlair revamp, Aberdeen cafe to expand and beefed up security for Queen at Balmoral

Join us for our regular weekly look at some of the latest planning applications lodged with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils.

This week, we feature a scheme many years in the making as volunteers are finally able to unveil their vision for resurrecting Tarlair swimming pool – starting with a new cafe in the old pavilion!

There are also a pair of proposals for Royal Deeside – one to help keep the Queen safe and another to honour her at one of her favourite north-east haunts.

But first, an abandoned warehouse near Aberdeen harbour could soon burst back into life…

Aberdeen dance group makes move for old industrial unit

The Leah Aitken Performance Academy wants to take over an old warehouse as a new dance school for youngsters.

The unit at 36 Commerce Street is right next door to a martial arts studio, and has been on the market since October 2020.

It was previously used as a plant and tool hire centre by HSS Hire, which closed due to Covid.

Peterculter pub’s permission plea

The owners of the Old Bank Bar in Peterculter are retroactively applying for permission for its outdoor drinking area.

They are now keen to keep it in place for another 12 months, allowing the business to keep serving up pints in the face of any further coronavirus restrictions.

The North Deeside Road establishment is only applying for permission now after learning the marquee could be “subject to enforcement” if not rubber-stamped by Aberdeen City Council.

New accommodation needed for horse show judges

The Cabin Equestrian Centre at Ordiefauld, outside Inverurie, wants to create new accommodation to help with its major horse shows.

The 18-year-old business at Keith Hall hosts competitions, dressage events, horse clinics, and dog agility sessions.

Planning papers say the competitions feature entrants from across the country and “require judges to stay for a number of nights, hence the need for accommodation on site”.

The sleeping spaces, if approved, will also prove useful for staff looking after poorly horses overnight.

Extra security for Queen’s royal residence in Deeside

Beefed up security measures are planned for the Queen’s Aberdeenshire home.

Balmoral Estates is applying for permission to put new CCTV cameras up on the Tigh Na Barr building, a former post office and shop, at the east of the estate.

Planning papers say the cameras are needed “for additional legitimate security reasons for the Balmoral Estate”.

Permission is needed as the building, dating back to 1864, is Category B listed.

However, the added security scheme is not the only application relating to Her Majesty…

New Jubilee Arch planned for Highland Games arena in Braemar

There are plans to erect a new Jubilee Arch in recognition of the monarch’s 70 years on the throne at the entrance to her beloved Bramer Gathering arena.

David Geddes, president of The Braemar Royal Highland Society, is issuing an urgent appeal for planning permission.

He said: “For many years we have been in the fortunate position of having royal patronage and we have traditionally marked significant occasions such as this.

“Time is critical, so we hope to complete prior to The Gathering in September.”

If the colour scheme looks familiar, that’s because it has been designed to match the pavilion where the royals have taken in the Games from for decades.

The society submitted a series of eye-catching images to Aberdeenshire Council in their bid to secure the go-ahead:

Fancy working out in the great outdoors?

The Axis Centre, in Newmachar, is seeking permission for a new outdoors gym.

The fitness facility is keen to create a fenced-off area beside the complex.

But some residents are urging the council to knock it back.

One neighbour says he can already see people working out inside the building from his bed, and reckons the added area would be a further “invasion of privacy”.

Another fears the “constant thumping” may affect the value of his house.

Aberdeen cafe to take over old shop next door?

The Corner Tree Cafe in Aberdeen’s west end is keen to secure some badly needed extra floorspace by taking over the old Desswood Stores newsagent next door.

The popular diner has applied to convert the small unit, with blueprints showing it could provide space for five three-seater tables and two tables for two.

Scroll back and forth to see how the shop could be incorporated

But, again, some residents aren’t best pleased.

Three have called for the council to block the scheme, arguing that there are already severe parking problems on the street due to the cafe.

Another mentioned a smell of “soup or onion” already being an issue too.

Pool plans approved at historic home

Plans to create a swimming pool at the home of revered doctor Sir Patrick Manson in Oldmeldrum have been given the seal of approval.

Aberdeenshire Council has granted permission for changes to old stables at Cromlethill.

The site is marked with a plaque as the childhood home of the“father of tropical medicine”, born there in 1844.

Sir Patrick is responsible for opening the tropics to western people by identifying that mosquitoes spread disease.

You can read more about the proposal here.

But that’s not the only pool to feature in this week’s round-up…

Vision for Tarlair pool cafe revealed

Finally, a development many years in the making is now enjoying some real progress.

Tarlair Swimming Pool, outside Macduff, was hailed as the “Mecca of the Moray Firth” by generations of visitors to the seaside.

It closed in 1996 and has spent years falling into decay.

The Friends of Tarlair group has, in recent years, secured a 99-year lease on the disused lido and successfully applied for some major grants.

And they are finally in a position to unveil how the reimagined art deco pavilion could be reborn as a cafe…

The designs, drawn up by London-based Studio Octopi, detail the restoration of the art deco pavilion – hoped to be concluded by 2023.

The next phase will be to spruce up the boating pond, swimming pool and derelict changing rooms.

That will begin only after the pavilion is refurbished, with a tea room and social area included.

The papers also explain how a cafe and community hall will be created inside the building.

The cafe will be able to serve customers without them needing to enter, meaning it can “operate through any future pandemic restrictions”.

Architects say the plans are “ambitious and multifarious”, offering space “for a variety of functions”, but with the cafe “at the heart of the project”.

Two studio spaces “will have a more varied use” with model boat enthusiasts

photography groups, art classes and schools expected to have some interest.

