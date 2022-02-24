Military support provided to NHS Grampian to cease on Friday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The military support deployed to help NHS Grampian during the Omicron wave will conclude on Friday, February 25.

A total of 35 military personnel including medics and nursing staff were sent to support medical staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Other locations including Roxburghe House and Rosewell House also received support over the last seven weeks.

Personnel were dispatched to the north-east on January 7, when cases were rising rapidly to a peak of 2,190 on January 5.

At the height of the Omicron wave in January, NHS Grampian hospitals had more than 100 patients being treated for Covid-19.

Case numbers have declined since then, but there remains a high circulation of Covid across Scotland, with 841 new cases reported in Grampian alone on Thursday.

Executive nurse director June Brown said: “The presence of our military colleagues has been incredibly welcome.

“They display great skill and great compassion and are a credit to their profession.

“Feedback from both staff and patients has been incredibly positive, they have made an enormous contribution to the smooth running of our services, and it is with a degree of sadness that we bid them farewell.

“Chief and lead nurses in the areas who have benefited from military support are working closely with staff there to ensure a smooth transition.”