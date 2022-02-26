Royal Navy warship affiliated with Aberdeen joins Nato fleet in the Mediterranean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Royal Navy warship affiliated with Aberdeen joins Nato fleet in the Mediterranean

By Ellie Milne
February 26, 2022, 12:19 pm Updated: February 26, 2022, 4:41 pm
The Royal Navy type 45 Destroyer HMS Diamond leaves Portsmouth harbour.
The Royal Navy type 45 Destroyer HMS Diamond leaves Portsmouth harbour. Picture date: Friday February 25, 2022.

A Royal Navy warship affiliated with Aberdeen has set sail to join the Nato fleet in the Mediterranean.

Hundreds of sailors left the Portsmouth Naval Base on the HMS Diamond on Friday, February 26.

The move is part of the UK’s response to support Nato countries following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The £1billion Type 45 destroyer is heading for the eastern Mediterranean to carry out patrols.

HMS Diamond will be on standby in case she is required as part of a wider Nato force.

She will be joined by the offshore patrol vessel HMS Trent and four Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon jets.

Delayed departure

The warship was initially scheduled to depart Portsmouth to “fulfil its obligations to Nato” and allies in Europe on February 17.

However, she was delayed due to Storm Eunice and then some “minor repairs” had to be carried out, further stalling the deployment.

A Royal Navy spokesman said on Wednesday: “Owing to a technical issue, HMS Diamond was unable to sail as planned this morning.

“The Type 45’s advanced capabilities are internationally recognised and efforts are ongoing to prepare HMS Diamond for her upcoming deployment.”

Affiliated with the Granite City

HMS Diamond has been affiliated with Aberdeen since she became operational in 2011.

The warship last paid a visit to the Granite City in August 2018, with the crew hosting a special evening for north-east community members and youth groups.

At the time, the Portsmouth-based vessel’s commanding officer, Ben Keith, said: “HMS Diamond treasures its affiliation with the city of Aberdeen and we are thrilled to be visiting once again.

“We always receive a warm welcome from the local community here and this visit has been no different.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal