Royal Navy warship affiliated with Aberdeen joins Nato fleet in the Mediterranean

A Royal Navy warship affiliated with Aberdeen has set sail to join the Nato fleet in the Mediterranean.

Hundreds of sailors left the Portsmouth Naval Base on the HMS Diamond on Friday, February 26.

The move is part of the UK’s response to support Nato countries following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The £1billion Type 45 destroyer is heading for the eastern Mediterranean to carry out patrols.

HMS Diamond will be on standby in case she is required as part of a wider Nato force.

She will be joined by the offshore patrol vessel HMS Trent and four Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon jets.

Delayed departure

The warship was initially scheduled to depart Portsmouth to “fulfil its obligations to Nato” and allies in Europe on February 17.

However, she was delayed due to Storm Eunice and then some “minor repairs” had to be carried out, further stalling the deployment.

A Royal Navy spokesman said on Wednesday: “Owing to a technical issue, HMS Diamond was unable to sail as planned this morning.

“The Type 45’s advanced capabilities are internationally recognised and efforts are ongoing to prepare HMS Diamond for her upcoming deployment.”

Affiliated with the Granite City

HMS Diamond has been affiliated with Aberdeen since she became operational in 2011.

The warship last paid a visit to the Granite City in August 2018, with the crew hosting a special evening for north-east community members and youth groups.

At the time, the Portsmouth-based vessel’s commanding officer, Ben Keith, said: “HMS Diamond treasures its affiliation with the city of Aberdeen and we are thrilled to be visiting once again.

“We always receive a warm welcome from the local community here and this visit has been no different.”