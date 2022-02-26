Man charged after cannabis haul worth thousands recovered from car in Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 30-year-old man has been charged after cannabis worth a “five-figure” sum was recovered from a vehicle in Peterhead.

Police stopped a car on Longside Road in Peterhead yesterday after receiving a tip-off.

The drugs seized from the car have been estimated to be worth a five-figure sum by officers.

A 30-year-old man has since been charged in connection with supplying a controlled substance and will appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Constable Sean Horne of Fraserburgh CID said: “Bringing those involved in the illicit supply of controlled drugs to our local communities continues to be a priority, and we will make all efforts to bring offenders to justice.

“Should members of the public have information in relation to people in the community who are involved in the supply of controlled drugs please contact 101 or anonymously on Crimestoppers.”