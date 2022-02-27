Highland wildfires will be harder to control if precautionary measures aren’t taken, officials have warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland wildfires will be harder to control if precautionary measures aren’t taken, officials have warned

By Daniel Boal
February 27, 2022, 2:25 pm Updated: February 27, 2022, 4:51 pm
12.09.2020 - Culbin Forest in Moray was cordened off due to a wildfire. A helicopter loaded with a water bowser is brought in to help stop the spread of fire throughout the forrest amplified due to high winds. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
12.09.2020 - Culbin Forest in Moray was cordened off due to a wildfire. A helicopter loaded with a water bowser is brought in to help stop the spread of fire throughout the forrest amplified due to high winds. Pictures by JASON HEDGES

Estate owners have warned that wildfires in the Highlands will be more intense and difficult to control if preventive measures aren’t taken.

With more rural estates moving from agricultural provisions to rewilding lands, fears have arisen that changes could spell disaster as greenery could heighten wildfire risk. 

The changes could result in higher fuel loads and fewer farmers managing the land.

And, if “surface fuels” such as heather, grass and bracken go unchecked, the fires could spiral out of control.

Speaking to the Sunday Times,  Michael Bruce, owner of the Glen Tanar estate in Aberdeenshire and vice chairman of the Scottish Wildfire Forum, said: “We are absorbing more fuel hazard and it’s likely climate change will increase the fire risks and the number of days each year when damaging fires could occur.”

Livestock on land across the north and north-east are being removed from hills, and there are proposals to regulate muirburn, the burning of moorland.

The warnings come after a report filed by the UN that estimates a 50 per cent rise in wildfires around the world within the next 80 years.

