Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ukraine: Donation drop-off points across the north and north-east

By Lauren Robertson
February 28, 2022, 12:32 pm Updated: February 28, 2022, 12:46 pm
Polish women from domestic abuse charity OHN Woman are collecting essential supplies to send to the country's border with Ukraine as refugees arrive. Picture by Chris Sumner
Polish women from domestic abuse charity OHN Woman are collecting essential supplies to send to the country's border with Ukraine as refugees arrive. Picture by Chris Sumner

A number of places in Grampian, Moray, Highland and the islands have set up donation drop off points for donations to be sent to Ukraine.

With stories of Ukrainians being forced to flee their homes to escape the conflict, people from across the north and north-east have come together to collect donations for those in need.

Most places are looking for blankets, sleeping bags, nappies, toiletries and non-perishable foods.

They will then be transported to Ukraine, some by ferry and car and others by air.

Here’s where to find your nearest drop off point:

Aberdeen

Dyce Craigievar House, Monday-Friday 3pm to 6pm

Volunteers packing donations at Craigievar House. Picture by Chris Sumner.

Pet food donation – Fubar admins are organising a pet food donation appeal for all the displaced pets from Ukraine. Keep an eye on the Fubar page for drop off points.

Fundraiser – the group collecting donations at Craigievar House has also set up a fundraiser in an attempt to secure transport for more deliveries.

Beata Winiarska is one of many who spent their weekend collecting donations from the public that will be driven across Europe and given to those fleeing the war.

Aberdeenshire

InverurieWest Church Hall, Tuesday to Friday, 10am to noon then 2pm to 4pm

FraserburghStorage building at 31b High Street, Inverallochy, Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 1pm and 6pm to 7pm

6 Biggar Court, contact in advance

BanffCo-op on Bridge Road, open every day, 7am to 10pm

EllonPrestige Town, 48 Bridge Street, contact in advance

AboyneCo-op on Old Mart Road, open every day, 7am to 10pm

Highlands

Inverness – contact Polish Support Group Inverness for drop off location

Contact KJI’S Castles and Entertainment for drop off location

Touch of Poland, 47-49 Tomnahurich Street, open 10am to 8pm

Moray

Elgin – Weir Black Belt-Academy, Edgar Road, 12pm – 7pm

Polish Deli, 28 Commerce St, 10am to 5pm on Monday then 9am to 7pm

Lossiemouth – Stotfield Hotel is hosting a soup and sweet lunch on Saturday to helpraise money for the refugees of Ukraine. More information can be found here.

Fundraiser – though they can’t accept physical donations, Moray Supports Refugees are collecting monetary donations on their Facebook page

Argyll and Bute

Oban – a drop off location is still being organised, follow the Oban helps Ukraine Facebook page for updates

Shetland

Fundraiser – Polish citizen Kate Niesciur, who lives in Burra, has set up a fundraiser to help people in Ukraine. She is urging people to donate £46, which could help provide a family with an emergency water and hygiene kit.

Red Cross fundraiser – you can donate to the Shetland Stands with Ukraine fundraiser here. It has been backed by North Isles councillor Ryan Thomson, who said it is a way islanders feeling “helpless” can help those living through the conflict.

Do you know of anywhere else accepting donations? Get in touch on livenews@ajl.co.uk as we can add it to our list.

