Poll: What do you think of Aberdeen restaurant’s job advert seeking ‘non-mask wearers?’

By Shona Gossip
February 28, 2022, 12:01 pm
Steve Bothwell of Cafe 52 in the Green.
Steve Bothwell of Cafe 52 in the Green.

An Aberdeen restaurant owner has gone viral after sharing a job advert for a “maskless” member of waiting staff.

Steve Bothwell, who owns Cafe 52 in The Green, came under fire after posting the advert for a “maskless, non virtue signaling” member of waiting staff.

Mr Bothwell, who has made his feelings known about masks throughout the pandemic, has said he is not sorry about the ad, insisting it was “only a bit of fun” which has led him to find the perfect recruit.

A second advert was later posted on Indeed.

The advert, which went viral on Reddit, read: “Cafe 52 is the most honest, upfront, no bulls*** restaurant in Aberdeen serving high quality innovative dishes celebrating the seasons.

“The owner cannot stand preciousness, virtue signaling, mask wearing, Guardian readers, liars, lazy b****** and self testers.

“Hospitality is a wonderful industry but only when staff pull together and leave their egos in their lockers.”

What do you think? Take part in our poll below. 

 

