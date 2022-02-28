Poll: What do you think of Aberdeen restaurant’s job advert seeking ‘non-mask wearers?’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen restaurant owner has gone viral after sharing a job advert for a “maskless” member of waiting staff.

Steve Bothwell, who owns Cafe 52 in The Green, came under fire after posting the advert for a “maskless, non virtue signaling” member of waiting staff.

Mr Bothwell, who has made his feelings known about masks throughout the pandemic, has said he is not sorry about the ad, insisting it was “only a bit of fun” which has led him to find the perfect recruit.

The advert, which went viral on Reddit, read: “Cafe 52 is the most honest, upfront, no bulls*** restaurant in Aberdeen serving high quality innovative dishes celebrating the seasons.

“The owner cannot stand preciousness, virtue signaling, mask wearing, Guardian readers, liars, lazy b****** and self testers.

“Hospitality is a wonderful industry but only when staff pull together and leave their egos in their lockers.”

