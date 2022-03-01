Rule book rumble as Aberdeen council leaders accused of ‘setting themselves up for losing power’ with 11th hour changes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leading Aberdeen councillors were accused of “setting themselves up for a life in opposition” as they narrowly pushed through last-minute changes to the rulebook.

All 45 city councillors met on Monday to discuss regulations on how the authority is run.

A tug of war over control of the rule book ultimately came down to 23 votes against 22 in favour of the administration’s vision.

The meeting quickly escalated into a row between the Conservative and Aberdeen Labour ruling group and their SNP and Liberal Democrat rivals.

The opposition said proposed changes to the in-house rules, known as standing orders, should be put on ice until after the local elections in May.

But council leader Jenny Laing accused them of “hypocrisy of greatest degree” in setting out to maintain measures they have previously railed against.

What was the row about?

The stooshie came after finance convener Ryan Houghton put forward a motion to change certain standing orders on how meetings are run.

The Tory councillor wanted to adjust a rule that notices of motion “must” be submitted at least three weeks prior to the meeting to “should” to allow for more flexibility.

He also instituted a change in rules stating that the council convener can scotch any attempt at a second vote on matters already decided at committee level.

That particular rule, known as Standing Order 34.1, has come under the spotlight as something of a bete noir for the opposition in recent months.

It has meant that their efforts to force another debate on reopening Union Street, eventually voted through yesterday, have been thwarted in the past.

SNP plea to leave Aberdeen City Council rules unchanged

SNP group leader Alex Nicoll argued that any changes should be reserved until after the elections.

He said: “When we are setting our rules, we need to know what the composition of that council is going to be.

“We don’t want to commit our officers to doing work that might be undone or changed.”

He was backed by Lib Dem leader Ian Yuill, who stressed that “none of us might be here” after the public has their say in May.

He added: “Myself and my colleagues agree that Standing Order 34.1 needs to be modified, along with others.

“But I would have a lot more sympathy for what Mr Houghton is proposing if it had come a couple of years ago.

“If one is being really cynical, it might almost be they are setting themselves up for a life in opposition in the 11th hour of the 11th day.”

Conservative Douglas Lumsden fired back, branding the rival group “a shambles”.

He said: “In December one of the changes that the opposition wanted is one we are looking at here.

“This just shows what a shambles the opposition is, arguing against something they brought forward two months ago.”

Administration anger as changes called into question

Council leader Jenny Laing said she had “now seen it all” as she accused the opposition of “hypocrisy of the greatest degree”.

She said: “We have to be pragmatic, to hear we have to wait another four months from now until we can look at it doesn’t make sense.

“Mr Yuill previously said these rules were not equitable, fair and in the best interests of democracy.

“But he doesn’t feel the need to support this today.”

It boiled down to a neck-and-neck vote narrowly won by the minority administration.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Houghton said: “Councillors, particularly opposition councillors, had asked for the changes proposed today as recently as December.

“Regrettably, with an eye clearly on the election, the SNP now wanted to delay any changes hoping to position for a new administration.

“The council doesn’t stop because there’s an election on the horizon.”

Aberdeen City Council rules changed ‘due to electoral prospects’?

SNP group leader Mr Nicoll insists it is only fair that the new administration writes the rules when the group assembles in a few months.

He said: “Given the administration themselves made rafts of changes to the Scheme of Governance early in their term, it’s disappointing they seem to want to deny that opportunity to their successors in June.

“It’s welcome that the administration now wants to give some more power to opposition councillors.

“However, I suspect that’s more due to electoral prospects of Labour and the Tories than anything else.”