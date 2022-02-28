Woman, 50, seriously hurt in north-east crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been seriously injured in a one-car crash in Aberdeenshire.

The 50-year-old woman was driving a dark blue Isuzu D-Max pick-up truck on an unclassified road near East Auchronie when the incident happened.

Emergency crews attended the scene after the alarm was raised around 9am today.

The collision happened on the road between Blackburn and Westhill, known locally as the Woggle Road.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, but no further details have been made available.

Road policing officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered serious injuries in a crash in… Posted by North East Police Division on Monday, 28 February 2022

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Scott Deans of the road policing department said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman involved in this collision.

“We are carrying out an investigation to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the Isuzu D-Max truck or has dashcam footage of from the area to contact us by calling 101 and quote incident number 0614 of 28 February.”