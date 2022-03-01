Bid to remove Dons stadium from beach plans booted out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bid to remove Dons stadium from beach plans booted out

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
March 1, 2022, 11:46 am Updated: March 1, 2022, 12:19 pm
Aberdeen councillors voted to keep a new stadium in its beach plans. Supplied by Design team, Chris Donnan
Aberdeen councillors voted to keep a new stadium in its beach plans. Supplied by Design team, Chris Donnan

The path has been cleared for Aberdeen City Council to start work on plans for a new Dons stadium at the beach.

The focal point in the planned £100 million regeneration of the seafront has always been a new ground for Aberdeen FC – just yards away from their historic Pittodrie home.

But when councillors met yesterday to discuss the business case for the revamp, they were asked to ditch the ground from their blueprints.

How the Aberdeen FC stadium could look. Supplied by Morrison Communications 

Councillor says Dons should put in the work

Liberal Democrat councillor Ian Yuill has previously argued that there shouldn’t be any public money put towards a new home for the Reds.

And at yesterday’s meeting he called for the local authority to remove the new stadium from the list of projects attached to the £100m beach masterplan.

He said: “There are 18 projects listed, there’s only one we don’t believe should be progressed to a business case.

“That’s not because necessarily that the stadium shouldn’t happen, but we believe it should be Aberdeen Football Club that undertakes the work in terms of developing business cases, not this council.”

Stadium an ‘asset’ to Aberdeen beach

Fighting back, council leader Jenny Laing argued that it was in the authority’s best interests to “maximise the great asset it has” in the form of the football club.

She said: “The officers are going to bring back worked up proposals around how we can help develop these sports facilities, the Beach Ballroom, and the possibility that the stadium could be part of that.

“We should explore every opportunity that we have to try and keep it within the city centre so that we get that footfall.

“The people that are coming there will actually help to boost the economy.

“It doesn’t make any sense that the club would go off and do their own business case when we are looking at the integration of facilities.”

In the end 42 councillors voted to keep the Dons stadium in the plans while just two others sided with Mr Yuill.

Revealed: New images show the future plans for Aberdeen’s beach

