Appeal to trace teen girl missing from Aberdeen By Ellie Milne February 28, 2022, 6:18 pm Lexi Mcnamara has been reported missing from Aberdeen An appeal has been launched after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing from Aberdeen. Lexi Mcnamara was last seen at around 1pm on Sunday, February 27, in the Kittybrewster area of the city. She is described as being 5ft 5ins tall with red/auburn hair. When last seen, she was wearing a black puffa style jacket, black leggings and black trainers. Police are asking that anyone with information calls 101, quoting reference 0089 of February 28. Alternatively, people can get in touch anonymously via Crimestoppers or Fearless.