Marischal College lit up in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine

Marischal College has been lit up in blue and yellow to show support for the people of Ukraine.

Photos show the colours of the Ukrainian flag reflected on the council’s headquarters in the city centre.

Earlier today, Lord Provost Barney Crockett moved an emergency motion that was unanimously backed by councillors.

As a result, the building will be lit up every night for a week.

The Ukrainian flag will also fly from the Town House for the next seven days in an act of solidarity.

Mr Crockett said: “We stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and are proud to show our support through lighting one of the city’s best-known and best-loved buildings for a week.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ukrainian people across the world and particularly those in their home country.”

The Lord Provost is to write on behalf of the people of Aberdeen to the Russian Ambassador in London condemning the actions of his government.

During the council meeting, it was confirmed that the Belarus flag has been taken down in the Town House and that the council will be looking at the relationship with Gomel.

Last week, Ness Bridge in Inverness was also illuminated in yellow and blue in light of the situation in Ukraine.