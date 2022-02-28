Marischal College lit up in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Marischal College lit up in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine

By Ellie Milne
February 28, 2022, 9:37 pm
The colours of the Ukrainian flag have lit up Marischal Square. Photo: Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
The colours of the Ukrainian flag have lit up Marischal Square. Photo: Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

Marischal College has been lit up in blue and yellow to show support for the people of Ukraine.

Photos show the colours of the Ukrainian flag reflected on the council’s headquarters in the city centre.

Earlier today, Lord Provost Barney Crockett moved an emergency motion that was unanimously backed by councillors.

As a result, the building will be lit up every night for a week.

The Ukrainian flag flying from Aberdeen’s Town House. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

The Ukrainian flag will also fly from the Town House for the next seven days in an act of solidarity.

Mr Crockett said: “We stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and are proud to show our support through lighting one of the city’s best-known and best-loved buildings for a week.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ukrainian people across the world and particularly those in their home country.”

Marischal College lit up in yellow and blue. Photo: Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

The Lord Provost is to write on behalf of the people of Aberdeen to the Russian Ambassador in London condemning the actions of his government.

During the council meeting, it was confirmed that the Belarus flag has been taken down in the Town House and that the council will be looking at the relationship with Gomel.

Marischal College in Aberdeen on Monday night. Photo: Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

Last week, Ness Bridge in Inverness was also illuminated in yellow and blue in light of the situation in Ukraine.

