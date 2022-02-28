Aberdeen Council’s leader Jenny Laing will not stand in May elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Council’s leader Jenny Laing will not stand in May elections

By Louise Glen
February 28, 2022, 9:34 pm Updated: February 28, 2022, 10:00 pm
Council leader Jenny Laing accused the SNP of 'grievance politics' over the Union Street pedestrianisation. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Aberdeen Council’s leader has said she will not be contesting the upcoming council elections in May.

Jenny Laing, who is the leader of the Labour group on the local authority, said she will remain as the council leader until the election is called.

Mrs Laing said she was standing down as she wants to spend more time with her family.

She said: “I have thought long and hard about this and after much soul-searching I have decided that now is the right time to leave local politics.

“Representing the people of the Midstocket and Rosemount ward for the last 15 years and leading the Labour group and Aberdeen City Council for the last eight years has provided me with some of the most rewarding experiences of my life.

“I will be eternally grateful to all those who made that happen.”

Council leader Jenny Laing at new local authority housing at the former Smithfield School at Middlefield. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
‘High and low points’

She continued: “Throughout my time on Aberdeen City Council there have been both high and low points, but I am genuinely proud of all that we have achieved whilst in administration.”

She pointed to the successes of the last 10 years, she said: “The Labour-led administration has made huge investment in our regeneration areas.

“[We have] tackled food and fuel poverty head on, invested in 2,000 new council homes. Provided new schools, early learning, and community facilities.

She continued saying the council had: “…invested in the cultural fabric of the city by restoring and extending the art gallery, renovating Provost Skene House, building the new TECA complex and revamping the soon to be opened Union Terrace Gardens.”

She said: “After years of stagnation, we were able to move the city forward and put it on a solid financial footing despite the massive funding cuts to our budget by the Scottish Government.”

‘The time has come’

She added: “After eight years in the leadership role I feel the time has come to spend more time with my family.

“But I do so in the knowledge that the Labour-led administration has shaped the next five years and beyond by bring forward strategic plans that invest in both the people and place of Aberdeen that support communities, the economy and the environment.”

 

