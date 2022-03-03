Pensioner hits out at SSEN rules ‘loophole’ which means he could miss out on compensation – despite 56-hour power cut By Daniel Boal March 3, 2022, 11:55 am Updated: March 3, 2022, 5:16 pm SSEN crews working to restore electricity after Storm Arwen [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Petition launched to pause roll-out of digital phones system after thousands cut off in storms Aberdeen council faces huge backlog clearing damage caused by hundreds of trees falling during recent storms Power cuts reported in Aberdeenshire homes today Storm Eunice: Power cuts hit homes and businesses in Aberdeenshire and Moray