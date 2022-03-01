Two men charged after £72,000 Class A drugs found near Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than £70,000 worth of cocaine and heroin has been seized near Fraserburgh.

Two men have been charged after officers made the find during a raid of a property in the Clinton Drive area of Sandhaven on Monday.

The pair, aged 20 and 24, originally from the Liverpool area, are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Police say the Class A drugs had an estimated street value of £72,000.

Detective Sergeant John Pirie said: “This has been the culmination of a large-scale inquiry into organised crime activities in the Buchan corner and we’d like to thank the community for their continued support.

“The supply of controlled drugs in the north-east remains a police priority and we will take all steps to detect those involved in this type of criminality, in order to bring offenders to justice and to reduce the availability of illicit drugs in our local communities.”