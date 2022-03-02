Macduff couple celebrate ‘wonderful’ 60th wedding anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Macduff couple celebrate ‘wonderful’ 60th wedding anniversary

By Ellie Milne
March 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Ben and Betty Cresswell celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary at home in Macduff
A north-east couple enjoyed a “wonderful” celebration to mark their 60th wedding anniversary last month.

Ben and Betty Cresswell tied the knot in a small ceremony in Stockport on February 20, 1962.

Six decades later, they said they were “very lucky” to celebrate their silver anniversary surrounded by family.

Their sons had planned a few nights away for the couple at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen, but they had to postpone their trip when Mrs Cresswell fell ill.

Instead, the family helped them mark their special day at their home in Macduff.

“Of all the times to fall ill. Our family has been fantastic though, bringing balloons, chocolates and flowers to the house. We’re very lucky,” Mrs Cresswell said.

A lifetime of memories

The 83-year-old said she had a great childhood in Macduff with her “much loved” parents and 10 siblings.

She left home at 17 and took her first ever train journey down to England where she eventually met her future husband.

Calling himself her “toy boy”, Mr Cresswell, 82, is from Stockport in Greater Manchester where the couple exchanged their vows.

She said: “I met Ben when we were in the forces, we got engaged and then that was it from there.”

Macduff couple anniversary
Ben and Betty Cresswell celebrating at their home in Macduff. Supplied by Alex Cresswell.

The couple lived in England and spent three years in Cyprus before settling in Mrs Cresswell’s hometown in 1966.

She said: “Macduff is a great place, we’re never off the beach. And the people are lovely, everybody is so good. Some of our anniversary photos were shared on Facebook and we got over 100 messages, everyone was so kind.”

Once in the north-east, Mrs Cresswell worked as a nursery teacher at the Town Hall in Macduff, while Mr Cresswell was a long distance lorry driver.

Together they have four sons – Stephen, Alex, Martin and Scott, who sadly died in a car accident. They have 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

To mark their 60th anniversary, the couple also received a special card from the Queen, which Mrs Cresswelll said was “a thrill”.

She added that all of their anniversary celebrations had been a “rollercoaster”.

