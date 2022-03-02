Macduff couple celebrate ‘wonderful’ 60th wedding anniversary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east couple enjoyed a “wonderful” celebration to mark their 60th wedding anniversary last month.

Ben and Betty Cresswell tied the knot in a small ceremony in Stockport on February 20, 1962.

Six decades later, they said they were “very lucky” to celebrate their silver anniversary surrounded by family.

Their sons had planned a few nights away for the couple at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen, but they had to postpone their trip when Mrs Cresswell fell ill.

Instead, the family helped them mark their special day at their home in Macduff.

“Of all the times to fall ill. Our family has been fantastic though, bringing balloons, chocolates and flowers to the house. We’re very lucky,” Mrs Cresswell said.

A lifetime of memories

The 83-year-old said she had a great childhood in Macduff with her “much loved” parents and 10 siblings.

She left home at 17 and took her first ever train journey down to England where she eventually met her future husband.

Calling himself her “toy boy”, Mr Cresswell, 82, is from Stockport in Greater Manchester where the couple exchanged their vows.

She said: “I met Ben when we were in the forces, we got engaged and then that was it from there.”

The couple lived in England and spent three years in Cyprus before settling in Mrs Cresswell’s hometown in 1966.

She said: “Macduff is a great place, we’re never off the beach. And the people are lovely, everybody is so good. Some of our anniversary photos were shared on Facebook and we got over 100 messages, everyone was so kind.”

Once in the north-east, Mrs Cresswell worked as a nursery teacher at the Town Hall in Macduff, while Mr Cresswell was a long distance lorry driver.

Together they have four sons – Stephen, Alex, Martin and Scott, who sadly died in a car accident. They have 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

To mark their 60th anniversary, the couple also received a special card from the Queen, which Mrs Cresswelll said was “a thrill”.

She added that all of their anniversary celebrations had been a “rollercoaster”.