Peace and solidarity protest for Ukraine to take place in Aberdeen

A demonstration calling for peace and showing solidarity for Ukraine will be held in Aberdeen this weekend.

Aberdeen Trades Union Council (ATUC) is joining Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament North East Scotland (CND NE) and Aberdeen Social Centre to co-host a solidarity protest on Sunday.

They are urging people to attend to show their support for the victims of the Russian invasion and to call for peace in Ukraine.

Organiser Doug Haywood explained that the organisations “unequivocally condemn” Russia’s military actions and the threat to use nuclear weapons.

He said: “The international community must stand united in ensuring that we protect and support civilians, and Scotland must strongly reject the violations of international law by Russia and the disregard for Ukraine’s sovereignty as an independent state.”

Mr Haywood fears that if the UK applied the use of force, individually or through Nato, it could escalate the conflict, increasing the likelihood of nuclear weapons being used.

He added: “Nuclear weapons do not deter conflict but make the world more dangerous, elevating the risk of a massive humanitarian catastrophe.

“We ask people in Scotland to help find ways of providing humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine and of enhancing dialogue with people in the Ukraine and Russia.”

The peace protest will begin at 4pm on Sunday on Broad Street.

