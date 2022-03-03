Peace and solidarity protest for Ukraine to take place in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peace and solidarity protest for Ukraine to take place in Aberdeen

By Lauren Taylor
March 3, 2022, 12:28 pm Updated: March 3, 2022, 5:09 pm
The protest will be held on Broad Street this weekend. Picture by Darrell Benns.
The protest will be held on Broad Street this weekend. Picture by Darrell Benns.

A demonstration calling for peace and showing solidarity for Ukraine will be held in Aberdeen this weekend.

Aberdeen Trades Union Council (ATUC) is joining Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament North East Scotland (CND NE) and Aberdeen Social Centre to co-host a solidarity protest on Sunday.

They are urging people to attend to show their support for the victims of the Russian invasion and to call for peace in Ukraine.

Organiser Doug Haywood explained that the organisations “unequivocally condemn” Russia’s military actions and the threat to use nuclear weapons.

He said: “The international community must stand united in ensuring that we protect and support civilians, and Scotland must strongly reject the violations of international law by Russia and the disregard for Ukraine’s sovereignty as an independent state.”

Mr Haywood fears that if the UK applied the use of force, individually or through Nato, it could escalate the conflict, increasing the likelihood of nuclear weapons being used.

He added: “Nuclear weapons do not deter conflict but make the world more dangerous, elevating the risk of a massive humanitarian catastrophe.

Adrianna Sosnowska and Kasia Cwiklinska from domestic abuse charity OHN Woman collecting essential supplies in Aberdeen to send to Poland’s border with Ukraine as refugees arrive. Picture by Chris Sumner

“We ask people in Scotland to help find ways of providing humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine and of enhancing dialogue with people in the Ukraine and Russia.”

The peace protest will begin at 4pm on Sunday on Broad Street.

Ukraine: Donation drop-off points across the north and north-east

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal