Victory for common sense or a damaging step backwards? Readers react as Union Street plans thrown into doubt

By Rebecca Buchan
March 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Union Street social media reaction
Union Street social media reaction

As the news this week started to filter out that pedestrianisation of Union Street has been stopped in its tracks locals took to social media to express their opinion.

It still seems to be an issue that is almost as divisive as the original plans to transform Union Terrace Gardens (UTG).

Some were outraged plans appeared to be hindered following Aberdeen City Council’s full council meetings.

They thought it would help breathe new life into the ailing city centre.

While others thought “common sense had prevailed” and insisted traffic was required to allow equal access to the city centre for all.

Durian Carbone said: “There are various pedestrian areas close by or currently being built. The Green, Belmont Street area and the adjacent street, Schoolhill, Castlegate and soon to be Union Terrace Gardens.

“Do we really need a vital main road artery and bus hub also used as a pedestrian area as well?”

Graham Goodbrand added: “This few hundred meters being closed has caused disruption to access as well as major traffic disruption around the city. Several major bus routes can no longer get near these places. You also need to think of the disabled and less mobile.”

‘Too many people are stuck in their ways’

However, Eoghan MacNamara disagreed with reopening Union Street to buses and taxis, which is expected to begin in the next 12 weeks.

Thet said: “No reason for that section of Union Street to be open to vehicles (other than an emergency). Too many people stuck in their ways, unable to accept change, have a negative outlook on Aberdeen city’s future or oppose a change for political reasons only.

“There is no reasonable justification why this short section cannot remain pedestrianised, and contrary to belief, this improves access to the area by creating plenty space for movement of both able-bodied and those with movement difficulties.”

‘It was fine for years having traffic through that area’

However, Michael Barclay replied: “All good for young people with working legs. What about the pensioners who are forced to get off at either end and make more of a trek? It was fine for years having traffic through that area.”

Sheila Gordon agreed with Michael Barclay who said: “That section of Union Street provided access to other areas – eg, get off the bus, go through Trinity Centre, down the stairs and to the bus station and go further afield. Or, walk through Back Wynd to the Bon Accord centre or the library or the theatre or the Art Gallery. All denied if you don’t have young legs.”

Lauren harper was frustrated with the lack of movement. She said: “We’ll still be reading about options for Union Street in 20 years.

“Would love to see some action taken to bring business back to city centre.

“It’s depressing with all the closed shops and deteriorating buildings and facings. Pedestrianise Union Street or not I am beyond caring. Just want to see businesses being supported and our economy improve.”

