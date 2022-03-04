Laurencekirk garden centre needs help transporting ‘phenomenal’ number of donations for Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Beechwood Garden Centre in Laurencekirk is asking the public for help transporting the donations they have gathered to Poland.

Their store cupboard was packed full in less than 24 hours after they announced on Facebook they would be taking donations.

Now they need help moving everything they have collected at the garden centre to points around the country where vans and lorries will be taking them to the border between Poland and Ukraine.

Katleen Green, a shop assistant at the garden centre, said they will give the donations to any groups or charities willing to take them on the next part of the journey.

She said: “We’ll give it to anyone who can come for it or take it anywhere we can ourselves.”

On Thursday afternoon, a team from the centre drove a full van down to Brechin, where a lorry was scheduled to leave for overseas on Friday.

‘Full after less than 24 hours’

Ms Green said she and the team were shocked at the number of donations, with streams of people dropping them off, some with whole cars full.

“It’s phenomenal the amount of stuff we’ve had, our store cupboard is full after less than 24 hours,” she said.

“It looks like a lot but where it’s going it won’t last long.”

There are now over 100 drop-off points set up around the north and north-east, with many now overwhelmed by the number of donations.

Despite struggling to cope with the number they have already received, Ms Green said Beechwood Garden Centre will still be accepting donations in the coming days.

If anyone wishes to donate or is willing to help transport the donations, they can call the shop on 01561 321239 or pop in during opening hours between 9am and 5pm.