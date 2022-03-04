Laurencekirk garden centre needs help transporting ‘phenomenal’ number of donations for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Laurencekirk garden centre needs help transporting ‘phenomenal’ number of donations for Ukraine

By Lauren Robertson
March 4, 2022, 7:48 pm
Beechwood Garden Centre is collecting donations to send to Poland
Beechwood Garden Centre is collecting donations to send to Poland

Beechwood Garden Centre in Laurencekirk is asking the public for help transporting the donations they have gathered to Poland.

Their store cupboard was packed full in less than 24 hours after they announced on Facebook they would be taking donations.

Now they need help moving everything they have collected at the garden centre to points around the country where vans and lorries will be taking them to the border between Poland and Ukraine.

Katleen Green, a shop assistant at the garden centre, said they will give the donations to any groups or charities willing to take them on the next part of the journey.

She said: “We’ll give it to anyone who can come for it or take it anywhere we can ourselves.”

On Thursday afternoon, a team from the centre drove a full van down to Brechin, where a lorry was scheduled to leave for overseas on Friday.

The garden centre store cupboard is packed full of donations. Supplied by Beechwood Garden Centre.

‘Full after less than 24 hours’

Ms Green said she and the team were shocked at the number of donations, with streams of people dropping them off, some with whole cars full.

“It’s phenomenal the amount of stuff we’ve had, our store cupboard is full after less than 24 hours,” she said.

“It looks like a lot but where it’s going it won’t last long.”

There are now over 100 drop-off points set up around the north and north-east, with many now overwhelmed by the number of donations.

Despite struggling to cope with the number they have already received, Ms Green said Beechwood Garden Centre will still be accepting donations in the coming days.

If anyone wishes to donate or is willing to help transport the donations, they can call the shop on 01561 321239 or pop in during opening hours between 9am and 5pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal