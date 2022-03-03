Friends weekend offers chance to get to know people behind Aberdeen Art Gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friends weekend offers chance to get to know people behind Aberdeen Art Gallery

By Craig Munro
March 3, 2022, 3:06 pm Updated: March 3, 2022, 3:29 pm
Exhibitions at Aberdeen Art Gallery this year.

A special event will be held at Aberdeen Art Gallery this weekend to give visitors the chance to get to know the people behind its success.

Three free sessions will take place across Saturday and Sunday as part of a “friends day”, including creative workshops, walking tours and a DJ set.

The events aim to raise the profile of the Friends of Aberdeen Art Gallery & Museums, the group which provides funds for acquisitions of works and important objects, and encourage more people to join.

Among the most recent projects supported by the group are James Rigler’s monumental ceramic work The Collector at the entrance to Cowdray Hall, and the redevelopment of the Maritime Museum‘s top floor display on the last 40 years of the offshore energy sector.

Everyone who signs up to the group this weekend will be offered free refreshments and half-price entry to the Zandra Rhodes – 50 Years of Fabulous exhibition.

The Friends also hope to receive some donations to support their work, during the screen printing workshops and sculpture walking tours taking place on Saturday and Sunday as well as the set from local DJ Nina Stanger on Sunday.

Aberdeen Maritime Museum. Picture by Scott Baxter

Michael Richardson, chairman of Friends of Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, said: “Not only do we help fund acquisitions for the collections, we also volunteer and get hands-on alongside art gallery and museums staff.

“Most of all, we want to support others to discover the outstanding collection, feel at home in the amazing buildings, and take part in inspiring activities.

“We cordially extend an invitation to come and say hello, spend some time in our company and enjoy free activities this weekend.”

City council culture spokeswoman said: “The friends are a hugely energetic and committed group of people who provide essential support for many aspects of the work of Aberdeen archives, gallery and museums.

“I hope that by spending some time in their company this weekend visitors may be inspired to join them.”

More information about the events can be found on the website here.

