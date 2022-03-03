Friends weekend offers chance to get to know people behind Aberdeen Art Gallery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A special event will be held at Aberdeen Art Gallery this weekend to give visitors the chance to get to know the people behind its success.

Three free sessions will take place across Saturday and Sunday as part of a “friends day”, including creative workshops, walking tours and a DJ set.

The events aim to raise the profile of the Friends of Aberdeen Art Gallery & Museums, the group which provides funds for acquisitions of works and important objects, and encourage more people to join.

Among the most recent projects supported by the group are James Rigler’s monumental ceramic work The Collector at the entrance to Cowdray Hall, and the redevelopment of the Maritime Museum‘s top floor display on the last 40 years of the offshore energy sector.

Everyone who signs up to the group this weekend will be offered free refreshments and half-price entry to the Zandra Rhodes – 50 Years of Fabulous exhibition.

The Friends also hope to receive some donations to support their work, during the screen printing workshops and sculpture walking tours taking place on Saturday and Sunday as well as the set from local DJ Nina Stanger on Sunday.

Michael Richardson, chairman of Friends of Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, said: “Not only do we help fund acquisitions for the collections, we also volunteer and get hands-on alongside art gallery and museums staff.

“Most of all, we want to support others to discover the outstanding collection, feel at home in the amazing buildings, and take part in inspiring activities.

“We cordially extend an invitation to come and say hello, spend some time in our company and enjoy free activities this weekend.”

City council culture spokeswoman said: “The friends are a hugely energetic and committed group of people who provide essential support for many aspects of the work of Aberdeen archives, gallery and museums.

“I hope that by spending some time in their company this weekend visitors may be inspired to join them.”

More information about the events can be found on the website here.