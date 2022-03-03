Aberdeen cafe hosting art event to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cafe in Aberdeen is hosting a fundraising event to benefit Ukrainian refugees this weekend.

Second Home Studio and Cafe will be hosting an art event between 12pm and 3pm on Sunday, March 6.

All of the money raised during the three-hour event will be donated to the charity Choose Love, which helps refugees and displaced people across the world.

North-east artists Carla Smith and Vanessa Atanassov will be volunteering their time to create personalised coffee cup portraits on the day.

People are invited to pop along to get their own portrait painted on a cup for a donation of £5.

There will also be two mini sketching workshops run by studio and cafe founder Kirsty Cameron.

She has organised the event to raise funds after seeing the masses of people forced out of their homes in Ukraine.

According to the UN, more than a million refugees have left the country in the week since Russia invaded.

“It could have been any of us which makes it hit a bit harder. So many innocent people have been left with nothing. This is us doing our bit to help,” she added.

The workshops are planned for 12.30pm and 2pm and must be booked in advance via the Second Home Studio website.

A traditional Ukranian cheesecake is being made especially for the event by the cafe’s resident chef, with all profits made from coffee and cake sales also being donated to the charity.

Second Home Studio and Cafe is based on the second floor of The Gym on Huntly Street in Aberdeen.