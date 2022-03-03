Aberdeen cafe hosting art event to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen cafe hosting art event to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

By Ellie Milne
March 3, 2022, 6:04 pm Updated: March 3, 2022, 6:06 pm
Second Home Studio and Cafe founder Kirsty Cameron. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

A cafe in Aberdeen is hosting a fundraising event to benefit Ukrainian refugees this weekend.

Second Home Studio and Cafe will be hosting an art event between 12pm and 3pm on Sunday, March 6.

All of the money raised during the three-hour event will be donated to the charity Choose Love, which helps refugees and displaced people across the world.

North-east artists Carla Smith and Vanessa Atanassov will be volunteering their time to create personalised coffee cup portraits on the day.

People are invited to pop along to get their own portrait painted on a cup for a donation of £5.

There will also be two mini sketching workshops run by studio and cafe founder Kirsty Cameron.

The fundraiser will be held at Second Home Studio and Cafe on Huntly Street in Aberdeen. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

She has organised the event to raise funds after seeing the masses of people forced out of their homes in Ukraine.

According to the UN, more than a million refugees have left the country in the week since Russia invaded.

“It could have been any of us which makes it hit a bit harder. So many innocent people have been left with nothing. This is us doing our bit to help,” she added.

The workshops are planned for 12.30pm and 2pm and must be booked in advance via the Second Home Studio website.

A traditional Ukranian cheesecake is being made especially for the event by the cafe’s resident chef, with all profits made from coffee and cake sales also being donated to the charity.

Second Home Studio and Cafe is based on the second floor of The Gym on Huntly Street in Aberdeen.

